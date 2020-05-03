No vehicle from Chennai was turned back: Vellore Collector

By Express News Service

VELLORE: In the wake of reports stating that vehicles, except emergency cases, coming from Chennai city were denied entry into Vellore, Collector A Shanmuga Sundaram has clarified that no vehicle was turned back.

He added that everybody’s details were taken and they were placed under home quarantine. Vigil at district borders have been stepped up by setting check posts and watch towers. “We have not denied entry to any vehicle coming from Chennai. We are just conducting swab testing and placing them under quarantine for 14 days,” he said.