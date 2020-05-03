STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Relief for TN residents outside containment areas from May 4

The State government on Saturday relaxed the lockdown in non-containment areas in all zones from Monday.

Published: 03rd May 2020 05:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd May 2020 05:52 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Saturday chairing the State Cabinet meeting to decide on relaxing the lockdown measures | Express

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The State government on Saturday relaxed the lockdown in non-containment areas in all zones from Monday. Giving much relief to the industries which were clamouring to resume operations, the State has allowed them to resume operations from May 6.  However, in the containment areas, the lockdown will continue to be enforced with all restrictions. Official sources said TASMAC shops will remain closed across the State for now.

Decisions in this regard were taken at the Cabinet meeting on Saturday. Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami, in a statement here, said, “District collectors and the Chennai Corporation Commissioner have been instructed to follow the guidelines and make arrangements to allow industries to function from May 6. He said the government would continue to monitor the spread of coronavirus infection, and more relaxations would follow as and when the rate of infection comes down. 

Stating that schools, colleges, training institutes, research institutions and all other educational institutions would remain closed until further orders, the CM added that public prayers and all religious gatherings would remain barred. The business timings for shops selling essential commodities have been extended. Similarly, hotels will be allowed to function with only takeaway facility. 

what is open, what is not?

The State government has brought in several relaxations including resumption of business activities in non-containment zones

Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami chaired the Cabinet meeting
at the Secretariat in Chennai on Saturday

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
Coronavirus
Listen | We will win this battle against Corona: Dr. Sudarshan Ballal
Police personnel wearing PPE suit checking the documents of a commuter in New Delhi. This image is used for representational purposes. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
41 people from single building test COVID-19 positive in Delhi
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
Employment, salaries among top complaints in lockdown
The Centre on Friday allowed inter-state movement of migrants in the country who are stuck in various states without work and wages due to the lockdown. (Photo | EPS)
Homecoming: Trains, buses arranged for migrants amidst lockdown

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Listen | We will win this battle against Corona: Dr. Sudarshan Ballal
Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds a meeting to review power sectors, in New Delhi. (Photo| ANI)
Covid-19: Nationwide lockdown extended for two more weeks from May 4
Gallery
The Centre on Friday allowed inter-state movement of migrants in the country who are stuck in various states without work and wages due to the lockdown. (Photo | EPS)
Homecoming: After weeks of struggle, trains, buses arranged for migrants in India amidst COVID-19 lockdown
Widely regarded as the country's greatest ever filmmaker, Satyajit Ray's creative journey of almost four decades was littered with masterpieces. On his 99th birth anniversary, here are some rare images that show the life and times of the legendary director. (Photo | EPS)
Satyajit Ray at 99: Doffing our hat to a master filmmaker
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp