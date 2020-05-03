Relief for TN residents outside containment areas from May 4

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The State government on Saturday relaxed the lockdown in non-containment areas in all zones from Monday. Giving much relief to the industries which were clamouring to resume operations, the State has allowed them to resume operations from May 6. However, in the containment areas, the lockdown will continue to be enforced with all restrictions. Official sources said TASMAC shops will remain closed across the State for now.

Decisions in this regard were taken at the Cabinet meeting on Saturday. Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami, in a statement here, said, “District collectors and the Chennai Corporation Commissioner have been instructed to follow the guidelines and make arrangements to allow industries to function from May 6. He said the government would continue to monitor the spread of coronavirus infection, and more relaxations would follow as and when the rate of infection comes down.

Stating that schools, colleges, training institutes, research institutions and all other educational institutions would remain closed until further orders, the CM added that public prayers and all religious gatherings would remain barred. The business timings for shops selling essential commodities have been extended. Similarly, hotels will be allowed to function with only takeaway facility.

what is open, what is not?

The State government has brought in several relaxations including resumption of business activities in non-containment zones