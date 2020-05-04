STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
After 44 dry days, TASMAC shops to open from May 7 with six feet gap between buyers

The state government clarified that TASMAC shops in containment zones will not be opened

Published: 04th May 2020 07:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th May 2020 08:12 PM   |  A+A-

The coronavirus fear has no limit. Tasmac employees seen wearring face mask in Chennai.

Representational image (File photo| R Satish Babu, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: After 44 dry days, TASMAC shops will be opened in non-containment areas across Tamil Nadu from May 7. However, bars will not be allowed. The shops can function only between 10 am and 5 pm.

In an official release, the Tamil Nadu government said, "Since neighbouring states like Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh have already ordered functioning of liquor shops, a large number of people living in the border areas are going to the liquor shops in the neighbouring states. A lot of difficulty is being faced in controlling the movement of such people. Considering this, Tamil Nadu government has decided to open the TASMAC shops from May 7."

The release also pointed out that the Centre has allowed certain relaxations for the current phase of lockdown which includes permission for opening liquor shops without bars.

The state government clarified that TASMAC shops in containment zones will not be open.

Shops in non-containment areas will be allowed to function with the following conditions: Gathering of a large number of people at the shops should not be allowed and six feet distance should be maintained between the persons on queue; not more than five persons should be allowed to gather at a time and necessary security arrangements should be made at all the shops. Additional employees should be employed to avoid crowding at these shops.

