Cop belts out songs for people in quarantine

By Express News Service

MAYILADUTHURAI: A 55-year-old police officer has been entertaining the people under quarantine with his singing skills.

G Bharathidasan, a Special Sub inspector working in Mayiladuthurai, has adopted an uncommon way to keep the people in houses in good humour. He has been singing and humming songs to entertain and keep the people engaged in home quarantine. “The idea was to express solidarity with those placed under quarantine. I sensitise them by singing philosophical songs from films. I am glad that I am getting a positive response and encouragement,” said G Bharathidasan Bharathidasan has been entertaining in places such as Korainadu and Ulthukkuppai where people who returned from Puttapathi are kept under home quarantine. The police official stands in front the houses and lets out a song or two in microphone.