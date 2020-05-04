STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

In a first, DPH to have three heads as Tamil Nadu continues to fight COVID-19

The decision came after Dr K Kolandaswamy, the director of  DPH, retired from service on April 30.

Published: 04th May 2020 02:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th May 2020 04:30 AM   |  A+A-

Disinfectants been poured in the Chennai Central Railway Station lobby. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath/EPS)

By Sinduja Jane
Express News Service

CHENNAI: In an unusual move amid the battle against COVID-19, the State government has appointed three senior officials to head the Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine (DPH).

The decision came after Dr K Kolandaswamy, the director of  DPH, retired from service on April 30. The trio has been appointed as officers on special duty in the cadre of ‘Director’ of Public Health.

Among the new appointees, Dr T S Selvavinayagam, director of the Institute of Community Medicine at Madras Medical College, has been handling the Chief Minister’s Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme (CMCHIS) and Non-communicable Diseases Control Programme. He played a key role in designing the CMCHIS. Before being promoted, he was in the cadre of additional director (DPH).  

Besides him, two senior most additional directors in the DPH – Dr N Chitra and Dr P Vadivelan – have also been appointed as officers on special duty in the cadre of director of DPH.  The arrangement comes as Dr Kolandaswamy and two senior additional directors of DPH – Dr K Sadasivam and Dr K Vanaja – retired on April 30.

As per the Health Department G.O. on April 1, “The government further examined the eligibility of Dr N Chitra and Dr P Vadivelan, additional directors of DPH, and found both of them eligible to hold the post of Director of DPH. The government accordingly direct that Dr N Chitra and Dr P Vadivelan be appointed as officers on special duty in the cadre of director of DPH.”

Health Department officials maintained that Dr Kolandaswamy would be reappointed as a special officer till the State tide over the crisis.

However, any order in this regard was yet to be issued till Sunday evening. Officials, however, said this is the first time the DPH is being headed by three directors.

Two among them were the senior-most in the department and couldn’t be bypassed during the appointment of the director, they added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine Coronavirus COVID-19
Coronavirus
Migrant labourers pedal bicycles on their way from Rajasthan to their native places in Bihar amid lockdown | PTI
'Will die here, but won't go elsewhere again': Migrants make emotional return to Bihar
Residents feeding pigeons at Elliots beach in Chennai (EPS | Ashwin Prasath)
Lockdown Tales: Chennai residents feed pigeons at Elliots Beach
Listen | We will win this battle against Corona: Dr. Sudarshan Ballal
Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds a meeting to review power sectors, in New Delhi. (Photo| ANI)
Covid-19: Nationwide lockdown extended for two more weeks from May 4

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Migrant labourers pedal bicycles on their way from Rajasthan to their native places in Bihar amid lockdown | PTI
'Will die here, but won't go elsewhere again': Migrants make an emotional return to Bihar
Residents feeding pigeons at Elliots beach in Chennai (EPS | Ashwin Prasath)
Lockdown Tales: Chennai residents feed pigeons at Elliots Beach
Gallery
An engineer by profession, Sujatha's career spanning over four decades saw him succeed as an author, screenwriter and producer. On his 85th birth anniversary, let's look at some rare pictures of man who thrived in synergy of technology and literature. (Ph
From EVMs to novels, Tamil writer Sujatha's works always got people queueing up
The Centre on Friday allowed inter-state movement of migrants in the country who are stuck in various states without work and wages due to the lockdown. (Photo | EPS)
Homecoming: After weeks of struggle, trains, buses arranged for migrants in India amidst COVID-19 lockdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp