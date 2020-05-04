Inadequate screening blamed for huge spike in cases in Ariyalur

P Thiruselvam By

Express News Service

ARIYALUR: The district witnessed a rise in its number of positive cases in the last few days of April. While it maintained the number at eight (six of them discharged) before April 30 and closely moved to becoming a corona-free district, lack of proper screening at checkpoints and isolation of returnees from Chennai is cited as reasons for the sudden increase as 18 positive cases were reported as on Saturday. On Sunday, two persons - 24-year-old from Periyakurichi and 26-year-old from Nathakuzhi village near Sendurai - who returned from Koyambedu market tested positive. The increase in number of cases has caused fear among public.

It may be recalled that between April 22 and 29 there were no positive cases and the district was declared as ‘orange zone’. On April 30, a worker from Koyambedu market was tested positive. On May 2, about 18 returnees were tested positive. Subsequently, samples of over 200 people who were close to the affected persons were collected.

V Muthukumaran, advocate, said, “Officials failed to identify and isolate the Koyambedu returnees. After collecting samples from them they were let to go home. It was a big mistake which resulted in the increase in cases. The police need to actively inspect the checkpoints along the district border as most of the workers from Koyambedu return by lorries.”

R Sankar, an activist, said, “Village administrative officers should hold inspections and isolate those returning from Chennai to Ariyalur for 14 days. If heavy vehicles are seen carrying more people, the police must take action.” He also demanded that cement lorries should be banned for somedays.