STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Inadequate screening blamed for huge spike in cases in Ariyalur

The district witnessed a rise in its number of positive cases in the last few days of April. While it maintained the number at eigh before April 30 and closely moved to becoming a corona-free district

Published: 04th May 2020 11:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th May 2020 11:36 AM   |  A+A-

Coronavirus

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By P Thiruselvam
Express News Service

ARIYALUR: The district witnessed a rise in its number of positive cases in the last few days of April. While it maintained the number at eight (six of them discharged) before April 30 and closely moved to becoming a corona-free district, lack of proper screening at checkpoints and isolation of returnees from Chennai is cited as reasons for the sudden increase as 18 positive cases were reported as on Saturday. On Sunday, two persons  - 24-year-old from Periyakurichi and 26-year-old from Nathakuzhi village near Sendurai - who returned from Koyambedu market tested positive. The increase in number of cases has caused fear among public.

It may be recalled  that between April 22 and 29 there were no positive cases and the district was declared as ‘orange zone’.  On April 30, a worker from Koyambedu market was tested positive. On May 2, about 18 returnees were tested positive. Subsequently, samples of over 200 people who were close to the affected persons were collected.

V Muthukumaran, advocate,  said, “Officials failed to identify and isolate the Koyambedu returnees. After collecting samples from them they were let to go home. It was a big mistake which resulted in the increase in cases. The police need to actively inspect the checkpoints along the district border as most of the workers from Koyambedu return by lorries.”

R Sankar, an activist, said, “Village administrative officers should hold inspections and isolate those returning from Chennai to Ariyalur for 14 days. If heavy vehicles are seen carrying more people, the police must take action.” He also demanded that cement lorries should be banned for somedays.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
COVID-19 Coronavirus
Coronavirus
Migrant labourers pedal bicycles on their way from Rajasthan to their native places in Bihar amid lockdown | PTI
'Will die here, but won't go elsewhere again': Migrants make emotional return to Bihar
Residents feeding pigeons at Elliots beach in Chennai (EPS | Ashwin Prasath)
Lockdown Tales: Chennai residents feed pigeons at Elliots Beach
Listen | We will win this battle against Corona: Dr. Sudarshan Ballal
Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds a meeting to review power sectors, in New Delhi. (Photo| ANI)
Covid-19: Nationwide lockdown extended for two more weeks from May 4

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Migrant labourers pedal bicycles on their way from Rajasthan to their native places in Bihar amid lockdown | PTI
'Will die here, but won't go elsewhere again': Migrants make an emotional return to Bihar
Residents feeding pigeons at Elliots beach in Chennai (EPS | Ashwin Prasath)
Lockdown Tales: Chennai residents feed pigeons at Elliots Beach
Gallery
An engineer by profession, Sujatha's career spanning over four decades saw him succeed as an author, screenwriter and producer. On his 85th birth anniversary, let's look at some rare pictures of man who thrived in synergy of technology and literature. (Ph
From EVMs to novels, Tamil writer Sujatha's works always got people queueing up
The Centre on Friday allowed inter-state movement of migrants in the country who are stuck in various states without work and wages due to the lockdown. (Photo | EPS)
Homecoming: After weeks of struggle, trains, buses arranged for migrants in India amidst COVID-19 lockdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp