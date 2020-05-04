Over 10,000 migrant labourers identified in Kovai district for transportation purposes

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE/TIRUCHY: The city police conducted meetings with migrant labourers at 150 places across the district. This initiative was aimed at getting their names registered on portals provided by the government to transport them to their hometowns.

“There are around 10,700 migrant labourers stranded in the city. Many of them often visit the collectorate seeking train passes. A few of them had also attempted to cross state borders illegally. So, we have asked them to register their details at http:rtos.nonresidenttamil.org/ to schedule their travel after the train services are scheduled,” said a senior police officer.

Those wanting to return Tamil Nadu from other states can register at http:rttn.nonresidenttamil.org/.4,100 in TiruchyTiruchy district administration has almost completed the process of collecting details of migrant workers to arrange for their travel back home.

In the district, 4,181 persons have been identified. Revenue officials have collected their information, including Aadhaar and contact numbers and even bank account details.

Of the 4,181 persons, 2,884 are engaged in institutional labour and 1,337 non-institutional. Institutional labourers include those in NHAI and PWD projects and private establishments like cement and construction material manufacturers, among others.

District Collector S Sivarasu said institutional labourers have been provided food and sheltered by their employers. Some students and tourists are also looking to get home.