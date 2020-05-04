STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Over 10,000 migrant labourers identified in Kovai district for transportation purposes

District Collector S Sivarasu said institutional labourers have been provided food and sheltered by their employers. Some students and tourists are also looking to get home.

Published: 04th May 2020 02:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th May 2020 04:57 AM   |  A+A-

Railway, Trains

Representational Image. (Photo | Anil Shakya, EPS)

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE/TIRUCHY: The city police conducted meetings with migrant labourers at 150 places across the district. This initiative was aimed at getting their names registered on portals provided by the government to transport them to their hometowns.

“There are around 10,700 migrant labourers stranded in the city. Many of them often visit the collectorate seeking train passes. A few of them had also attempted to cross state borders illegally. So, we have asked them to register their details at http:rtos.nonresidenttamil.org/ to schedule their travel after the train services are scheduled,” said a senior police officer.

Those wanting to return Tamil Nadu from other states can register at http:rttn.nonresidenttamil.org/.4,100 in TiruchyTiruchy district administration has almost completed the process of collecting details of migrant workers to arrange for their travel back home.

In the district, 4,181 persons have been identified. Revenue officials have collected their information, including Aadhaar and contact numbers and even bank account details.

Of the 4,181 persons, 2,884 are engaged in institutional labour and 1,337 non-institutional. Institutional labourers include those in NHAI and PWD projects and private establishments like cement and construction material manufacturers, among others.

District Collector S Sivarasu said institutional labourers have been provided food and sheltered by their employers. Some students and tourists are also looking to get home.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID-19 Lockdown 3.0 Tamil Nadu Lockdown
Coronavirus
Migrant labourers pedal bicycles on their way from Rajasthan to their native places in Bihar amid lockdown | PTI
'Will die here, but won't go elsewhere again': Migrants make emotional return to Bihar
Residents feeding pigeons at Elliots beach in Chennai (EPS | Ashwin Prasath)
Lockdown Tales: Chennai residents feed pigeons at Elliots Beach
Listen | We will win this battle against Corona: Dr. Sudarshan Ballal
Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds a meeting to review power sectors, in New Delhi. (Photo| ANI)
Covid-19: Nationwide lockdown extended for two more weeks from May 4

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Migrant labourers pedal bicycles on their way from Rajasthan to their native places in Bihar amid lockdown | PTI
'Will die here, but won't go elsewhere again': Migrants make an emotional return to Bihar
Residents feeding pigeons at Elliots beach in Chennai (EPS | Ashwin Prasath)
Lockdown Tales: Chennai residents feed pigeons at Elliots Beach
Gallery
An engineer by profession, Sujatha's career spanning over four decades saw him succeed as an author, screenwriter and producer. On his 85th birth anniversary, let's look at some rare pictures of man who thrived in synergy of technology and literature. (Ph
From EVMs to novels, Tamil writer Sujatha's works always got people queueing up
The Centre on Friday allowed inter-state movement of migrants in the country who are stuck in various states without work and wages due to the lockdown. (Photo | EPS)
Homecoming: After weeks of struggle, trains, buses arranged for migrants in India amidst COVID-19 lockdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp