Sanitiser with nano absorbents to ensure prolonged hand hygiene

The Department of Nano Science and Technology in association with the Directorate of Natural Resource Management of the TNAU has developed a hand sanitiser with anti-viral nano absorbents.

Published: 04th May 2020 11:25 AM

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: The Department of Nano Science and Technology in association with the Directorate of Natural Resource Management of the Tamil Nadu Agricultural University (TNAU) has developed a hand sanitiser with anti-viral nano absorbents, which are sourced from natural resources, to ensure prolonged hand hygiene. Unlike a regular sanitiser that evaporates in a few seconds, this one has been specially produced to protect the hands up to 25 minutes by forming a bio-glove.

"We have developed the new formula by adding nano absorbents to retain the disinfectant molecules for 15 to 25 minutes additionally," said A Lakshmanan, Head of the Department of Nano Science and Technology.

"We have separated nano absorbents from the natural resources, which are called polymeric substances, and added it to the sanitiser that has been produced as per the ICMR-suggested formulation. So far, at least 1,000 people in and around the university have been given this sanitiser to conduct a bio-safety study. As the results are positive, we have decided to distribute it to the frontline staff," he added.

Lakshmanan further said that they were planning to transfer the technology to interested companies post the lockdown.

Appreciating their efforts, State Secretary of the Indian Medical Association A K Ravikumar said, "This sanitiser benefits not just people in the health care battling against the pandemic disease but also those handling a large number of people at a time."

