Tamil Nadu father-son duo arrested for preparing wine, other intoxicant at home

Since March 24 evening, state-run TASMAC liquor outlets are shut in Tamil Nadu.

Published: 04th May 2020 12:07 PM

By PTI

CHENNAI: Three men including a father-son duo were arrested here when they were allegedly found preparing grape wine and another gruel-based intoxicant at their home here, police said on Monday.

Following a tip-off and surveillance, when a team of police personnel checked a house at Kodungaiyur in north Chennai, it was found that wine was being prepared there by a 56-year old man, his 26-year old son and another youth.

ALSO READ: Liquor shops to remain shut as Puducherry to relax lockdown rules from May 4

Following searches, about 30 litres of grape based wine and five litres of another intoxicant -popularly known as 'sunda kanji' in Chennai, which is a gruel made from ingredients like rice and left to naturally ferment were seized from the premises.

After an enquiry, all the three men were arrested, police said.

Since March 24 evening, state-run TASMAC liquor outlets are shut in Tamil Nadu.

