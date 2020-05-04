STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tamil Nadu lockdown: PwD association to stage protest on May 7

They alleged that authorities have not addressed the above problem despite several petitions.

A police officer sanitizes currency notes after collecting them from commuters as a fine for flouting lockdown norms in the wake of coronavirus pandemic in Karad Saturday April 18 2020. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Demanding that the State provide Rs 5,000 relief to Persons with Disabilities (PwD) who are affected due to lockdown, the Tamil Nadu Association for the Rights of the Differently Abled and Caregivers (TARATDAC) announced an in-campus agitation at local government offices in the State on May 7.

In a press statement on Saturday, the state president of the association P Jansi Rani and its general secretary S Namburajan said that extension of lockdown put the PwDs and their families in major financial crisis.

Many of them were unable to afford food and medicine, they added. They alleged that authorities have not addressed the above problem despite several petitions.

