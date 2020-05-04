STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tamil Nadu's COVID-19 cases surge to 3,550 with 527 new cases

According to the bulletin issued by the health department, the total number of active cases in the state stands at 2,107.

Disinfectants been poured in the Chennai Central Railway Station lobby. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath/EPS)

By ANI

CHENNAI: With the sharpest increase of 527 new positive COVID-19 cases and one death in the last 24 hours, the total number of coronavirus cases in Tamil Nadu on Monday climbed to 3,550, said the State Health Department.

The health department said a large number of new cases are linked to Koyembedu Market.

A total of 1,409 COVID-19 patients have been cured or discharged in the state while a total of 31 patients have lost their lives due to the virus.

There are a total of 50 functioning COVID -19 testing facilities in Tamil Nadu which includes 36 government and 14 private facilities.

The total number of positive coronavirus cases across the country is now at 42,533, including 29,453 active cases of the virus. 

Coronavirus
