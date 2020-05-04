Tele-consultation gains traction in Tiruchy

Sowmya Mani By

Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Doctors and some private hospitals in Tiruchy have started offering tele-consultation service free of cost. Neurologist Dr MA Aleem said he has been getting an average of 50 to 60 calls and 40 to 50 messages per day. Most of the calls are for follow-ups. “I get consults for serious stroke cases, recurrent cases, migraine, doubts about continuation of medicine etc. For serious cases, I immediately guide them to the nearest hospital. For others, I prescribe medicines. I am happy to help people during the lockdown,” said Aleem.

The advantage of tele consultation is that people from even remote areas have access to doctors. Aleem said he received calls from Ireland, too.

Kauvery Hospital has been offering tele-consultation for the past 20 days. The hospital streamlined the process with a software to ensure prescriptions are sent on the patient’s WhatsApp in a PDF format.

“We get calls from at least 20 patients per day. Most calls are for paediatricians, diabetics call for repeat medicines, and for psychologists. We need to ensure patient records do not leak out, so we are working on the software. This is helpful for people in areas like Musiri, Kulithalai, Kumbakonam, Thuraiyur etc,” said Dr S Manivannan, founder & MD, Kauvery Hospital. Some private hospitals like Kauvery have also started home delivery of medicines.

Tele-consultation is also much needed for people with mental health problems. Athma Hospitals, which started the service on March 26, has seen a good response.

“We have received more than 360 calls. People are calling us from Hyderabad, Chennai, Bengaluru and Kerala. Some people call as they are anxious or depressed because of COVID. We had 20 new patients calling. Actually, people are opening up now during lockdown. People are ready to address their mental health problems now,” said Dr K Ramakrishnan, Director of Athma Hospitals.

Doctors feel tele-consultation would pick up in the coming few months as people practise social distancing.