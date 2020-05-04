Temperatures set to peak across TN as Kathiri Veyil begins

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Dry weather is likely to intensify and heatwave-like conditions may prevail in interior districts of Tamil Nadu as Kathiri Veyil (the hottest month) begins on Monday.

The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) here has issued temperature warnings for Dharmapuri, Salem, Karur, Trichy and Madurai districts, where temperatures are likely to be in the 40-41 degree Celsius range.

"Farmers and the general public are advised not to expose themselves to direct sunlight from 11 am to 3.30 pm," Met officials said.

Senior Met official N Puviarasan told The New Indian Express that in coastal districts like Chennai the temperature would be around normal as southeasterly winds are still blowing, regulating the heat.

"For the next 2-3 days, there would be a remarkable spike in day time temperature in coastal districts. Chennai would record maximum and minimum temperatures of 37 and 28 degrees Celsius respectively. The interior districts, which are landlocked, where the wind is absent, are the areas to look out for," he said.

The south coastal districts like Kanyakumari, Tirunelveli and Thoothukudi may receive light to moderate rainfall.

In the last 24 hours ending 8.30 am on Monday, Sivalogam in Kanyakumari has received 30 mm of rainfall.