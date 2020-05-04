STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Trainer goes extra mile to keep fighters fit

Selvaraj stopped participating in rooster fighting competitions in 2016, but has not stopped training his troop of seven fighter birds.

Published: 04th May 2020 11:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th May 2020 11:46 AM   |  A+A-

By Jose K Joseph
Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Remember pettaikaran in the Dhanush-starrer Aadukalam?  P Selvaraj is Tiruchy’s very own pettaikaran who was very popular in his heyday.

Selvaraj’s family arrived in Tiruchy from Burma (now Myanmar) decades ago.  From 1980, he developed a passion for bodybuilding and rooster fights. Several old gyms in Tiruchy and Thanjavur still display pictures of a toned ‘Weight’ Selvaraj, as he was known then. He currently resides near TVS tollgate.

Selvaraj stopped participating in rooster fighting competitions in 2016, but has not stopped training his troop of seven fighter birds.

In his seventies now, Selvaraj runs a stage or panthal decoration business. Orders  vanished because of the lockdown and his only source of income is the rent for three pushcarts.

Despite the difficult situation, he is facing, Selvaraj ensures his roosters get a protein-rich  diet daily. He believes that coronavirus would be defeated one day but his roosters cannot remain idle till then.

“At one time, I had hundreds of birds and several students passionate about fighting roosters. I would train a student only if he took good care of the bird.

The birds are like my children and we have to take good care of them. So, even if there is a pandemic, I have to make sure they stay fit as I love them a lot,” he said.

This passion made him popular even in film circles. “Whenever there was a cockfighting scene in movies, people would approach me for advice. I am sure movies with rooster lovers would again come back on the big screen after this pandemic,” he said.

Finding almonds, dates, eggs and other protein-filled foods for his favourite roosters every day is not that easy in the lockdown.

“I am sure this situation would continue for some time. Even if I face financial challenges, I would not change the diet and training of my roosters. Every day, they get a nice body massage and protein diet. They are my warriors and coronavirus has not stopped me from training them,” said Selvaraj with a smile.

He said, “I used to tell my students that they should take care of the birds under all circumstances. So, whatever be the circumstances, my roosters are my responsibility. The spread of coronavirus may further affect my livelihood, but whatever the situation, my birds would get the best protein diet. I am sure all animal lovers feel the same way. These creatures are also our responsibility and we should not abandon them due to the spread of coronavirus or any other reason.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
rooster fights bodybuilding
Coronavirus
Migrant labourers pedal bicycles on their way from Rajasthan to their native places in Bihar amid lockdown | PTI
'Will die here, but won't go elsewhere again': Migrants make emotional return to Bihar
Residents feeding pigeons at Elliots beach in Chennai (EPS | Ashwin Prasath)
Lockdown Tales: Chennai residents feed pigeons at Elliots Beach
Listen | We will win this battle against Corona: Dr. Sudarshan Ballal
Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds a meeting to review power sectors, in New Delhi. (Photo| ANI)
Covid-19: Nationwide lockdown extended for two more weeks from May 4

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Migrant labourers pedal bicycles on their way from Rajasthan to their native places in Bihar amid lockdown | PTI
'Will die here, but won't go elsewhere again': Migrants make an emotional return to Bihar
Residents feeding pigeons at Elliots beach in Chennai (EPS | Ashwin Prasath)
Lockdown Tales: Chennai residents feed pigeons at Elliots Beach
Gallery
An engineer by profession, Sujatha's career spanning over four decades saw him succeed as an author, screenwriter and producer. On his 85th birth anniversary, let's look at some rare pictures of man who thrived in synergy of technology and literature. (Ph
From EVMs to novels, Tamil writer Sujatha's works always got people queueing up
The Centre on Friday allowed inter-state movement of migrants in the country who are stuck in various states without work and wages due to the lockdown. (Photo | EPS)
Homecoming: After weeks of struggle, trains, buses arranged for migrants in India amidst COVID-19 lockdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp