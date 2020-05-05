Allow post-production works: Film industry

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A group of Tamil film producers as well as representatives from the small screen industry called on Minister for Information Kadambur Raju on Monday and requested him to allow post-production works of the films and serials which were shot before the lockdown began.

The representatives from film industry led by director Mano Bala said for the past 50 days, post-production works of more than 50 Tamil films have been stalled.

On behalf of small screen producers, actor Kushboo and Sujatha Vijayakumar made similar requests. “On the line of permission given to 11 industrial sectors, the film industry too should be given permission,” they added.