ATR forest watcher chosen for NTCA award

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: A forest watcher attached to Anamalai Tiger Reserve (ATR) was selected for the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) Award for his contribution towards protecting forests and wildlife. Tamil Nadu has a total of four reserves namely Anamalai, Mudumalai and Kalakkadu Mundanthurai and Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserves.

The awardee M Kethan working at Ulanthy forest range in ATR is the only person to have been selected for the award from the State.

Kethan along with five others - four forest guards and a Tiger monitoring officer of other tiger reserves across the country, would be receiving the awards.

The six front line staff are expected to receive the awards from Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar for their performance last year.

The staff have been chosen for implementing protection and security plan in their respective jurisdictions, which are the most vulnerable not only because of perennial threat from poachers and from wild animals.

An ATR official said Kethan is exceptional in patrolling skills and experienced in camping for a longer duration even in remote areas of Ulanthy forest range.

Kethan said that he is very happy to receive the award and it is a motivation.

The NTCA had received 46 nominations from nine foresters, 19 forest guards and 18 forest watchers attached to nine tiger reserve across the country. The award includes Rs one lakh.