COVID-19: Barricades delay ambulance transporting pregnant woman in TN

As the makeshift barricades are sturdy and cannot be removed easily, ambulance drivers are unable to attend to emergency patients on time.

Published: 05th May 2020 12:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th May 2020 12:31 PM   |  A+A-

The barricades cause vehicles to travel several extra kilometres to reach their final destination.

By P Thiruselvam
Express News Service

ARIYALUR: An ambulance transporting a pregnant woman was forced to take several detours to
reach a hospital because of barricades put up by the villagers on roads in Ariyalur district. The barricades have been set up to prevent entry of outside vehicles into villages for fear of spreading coronavirus.

The ambulance started from Keezha Maaligai village on May 2 at around 12.30 am with Dhivya Dharsini (21). It reached Kumuzhiyam an hour late because of the barricades. Though Dharsini endured labour pain for some time, she had a normal delivery.

After the implementation of the lockdown in the district, villagers and youth set up fences using thorny plants and tree branches across public roads to prevent vehicles entering their villages.

The ambulance finally reached Kumuzhiyam GH. Later, Dharsini was taken to Jayankondam GH for further treatment, where she gave birth on  Sunday morning.

Ambulance driver R Velmurugan said, “The distance between Keezha Maligai and Kumuzhiyam is  just 3 km, but we could not go straight as  roads have been barricaded. If the people want to put up barricades, they could do it on the interior streets,where it would not cause much trouble. Blocking public roads can
have a serious impact. Instead of placing obstacles, people can set up check posts.

This would make it easier for vehicles to pass,” said a health official. Dharsini’s husband Ashok Kumar (30) said, “I got down from the ambulance at some places to remove the thorny bushes and only after that could we proceed to the hospital. At that time, my wife was in severe pain. Since it was night, there
was no one to help us.”

Ariyalur DRO K Porkodi told The New Indian Express, “The district administration has already advised
the public not to set up barricades on the roads. We would take action if they continue to do so.”

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
