Elephant calf killed by a tiger

A three-month-old elephant calf was suspected to have been killed by a tiger at Theppakkadu forest range in Mudumalai Tiger Reserve (MTR) in the Nilgiris a few days ago.

Published: 05th May 2020 11:14 AM

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: A three-month-old elephant calf was suspected to have been killed by a tiger at Theppakkadu forest range in Mudumalai Tiger Reserve (MTR) in the Nilgiris a few days ago.

The anti-poaching watchers, who were on a routine check-in the forest found the carcass at Kanjikatty vayal forest area around 4.30 pm on Saturday and informed their higher-ups.

Postmortem was carried out on Sunday afternoon as doctors were unable to perform the examination on Saturday due to darkness. 

Masinagudi Animal Husbandry Veterinarian Gochalan, who performed the autopsy, declared that the calf could have been killed by a tiger as there were signs of a tiger attack on the male elephant calf's carcass.

According to him, the incident could have been taken place a few days before Saturday.

However, forest department sources said that the elephant is also a species that tigers prey on.

