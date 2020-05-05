Indian Bank donates Rs 1 crore to Tamil Nadu government for its fight against COVID-19

By PTI

CHENNAI: Pubilc sector Indian Bank on Tuesday donated Rs 1crore to the Government of Tamil Nadu in its fight against COVID-19 pandemic.

The managing director and CEO, Padmaja Chunduru of the city-headquartered bank's handed over the cheque to Chief Secretary K Shanmugam today.

Besides the contribution of employees of Tamil Nadu Grama Bank amounting to Rs 25.38 lakh was also presented by her, a press release said.

On the banking initiatives taken by the lender, Indian Bank said its ATMs were consistently serving customers while digital channels were also functioning 'optimally' to ensure the flow of transactions.

The bank had earlier launched COVID emergency loans for micro, small and medium enterprises, corporates, pensioners and salaried employees, poultry, and agri-industry to support their businesses.