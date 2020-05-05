Man arrested for brewing arrack in his backyard

By Express News Service

TIRUPUR: A 39-year-old man was arrested in the district for brewing arrack on Sunday evening.

The arrested person was identified as Natrajan, a resident of Gandhi Nagar near Puthu Thottam. A mechanic by trade, the police said Natrajan was an alcoholic.

Unable to buy liquor, owing to the lockdown, the 39-year-old had decided to brew liquor in his house using ingredients such as cane sugar, fruits and other items, said the police adding that he had buried the mixture in his backyard only to take it back after five days to brew arrack using a pressure cooker.

The neighbours informed the police after they found his activities suspicious, after which a team of police personnel arrested Natrajan and seized the items used to make the arrack. A case has been registered at the Anuparapalayam police station and Natrajan was remanded in custody.