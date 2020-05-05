STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Panic in TN's Ariyalur, Perambalur as coronavirus cases spike

In Perambalur, twenty-five positive cases were reported. Of this, 24 people returned from Koyambedu and the other patient is a 18-years-old-girl related to one of returnees.

Published: 05th May 2020 12:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th May 2020 12:50 PM   |  A+A-

On Monday, six persons who returned to Ariyalur tested positive. taking the total number of cases to 34.

On Monday, six persons who returned to Ariyalur tested positive. taking the total number of cases to 34.

By P Thiruselvam
Express News Service

ARIYALUR/PERAMBALUR: Panic gripped residents of Ariyalur and Perambalur as the number of people testing positive for COVID-19 is increasing by the day. Thirty-one persons tested positive in Ariyalur and Perambalur district on Monday, a majority of them having returned from the Koyambedu wholesale market in Chennai.

On Monday, six persons who returned to Ariyalur tested positive. taking the total number of cases to 34. Samples of over 200 people were collected and more than 155 people are placed under quarantine, a health department official said.

CLICK HERE FOR COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES

In Perambalur, twenty-five positive cases were reported. Of this, 24 people returned from Koyambedu and the other patient is a 18-years-old-girl related to one of returnees. Samples of over 150 people were collected. In addition, more than 100 people quarantined.”said an official.

N Karunakaran, an activist said, “When the curfew was announced on March, the Perambalur and Ariyalur district administration and police were closely monitoring. There were fewer positive cases in these districts. But now they are negligent and the police did not patrol at night. We faced many positive cases in the districts. People are in a  panic. District administrations should act for the interest of the people. Police did not patrol. People from Chennai enter the districts only at night. Thus, the police must be intensify
patrol.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID 19 coronavirus pandemic
Coronavirus
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Tamil Nadu sees biggest daily spike, records 527 new cases in 24 hours
Lockdown Tales: Mumbai man takes to music to cheer COVID-19 patients
For representational purpose. (Photo | Parveen Negi)
Lockdown 3.0: Barbers only in orange, green zones, liquor shops allowed everywhere
COVID-19: Italy eases long lockdown after almost 2 months

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Australia PM Scott Morrison (Photo | AP)
Australia loses $2.5 billion a week in coronavirus shutdown: PM Scott Morrison
Nobel Prize winner Abhijit Banerjee at a press conference in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Give bottom 60% money, everybody ration cards: Abhijit Banerjee's Poor Economics 2.0
Gallery
The story of the crackdown on Kashmir last August was difficult to show to the world. Check out those hard-hitting photos through the lens of 2020 Pulitzer Prize-winning photographers. (Photo | AP)
Life during Kashmir lockdown: Check out the photos through the lens of 2020 Pulitzer-winning photographers
On day one of lockdown 3.0, hundreds of people thronged to the streets as shops opened, workers were out early, higher vehicular movements and at some places, chaos unfolded due to rush at liquor stores. Here's a sneak peek into the scenes in many metro cities in India. In the picture, a labourer working in the early hours of Monday in Tirupati. (Photo | EPS/Madhav K)
Crowd outside liquor shops, traffic on roads on day one of lockdown easing
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp