Panic in TN's Ariyalur, Perambalur as coronavirus cases spike

P Thiruselvam By

Express News Service

ARIYALUR/PERAMBALUR: Panic gripped residents of Ariyalur and Perambalur as the number of people testing positive for COVID-19 is increasing by the day. Thirty-one persons tested positive in Ariyalur and Perambalur district on Monday, a majority of them having returned from the Koyambedu wholesale market in Chennai.



On Monday, six persons who returned to Ariyalur tested positive. taking the total number of cases to 34. Samples of over 200 people were collected and more than 155 people are placed under quarantine, a health department official said.



CLICK HERE FOR COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES



In Perambalur, twenty-five positive cases were reported. Of this, 24 people returned from Koyambedu and the other patient is a 18-years-old-girl related to one of returnees. Samples of over 150 people were collected. In addition, more than 100 people quarantined.”said an official.



N Karunakaran, an activist said, “When the curfew was announced on March, the Perambalur and Ariyalur district administration and police were closely monitoring. There were fewer positive cases in these districts. But now they are negligent and the police did not patrol at night. We faced many positive cases in the districts. People are in a panic. District administrations should act for the interest of the people. Police did not patrol. People from Chennai enter the districts only at night. Thus, the police must be intensify

patrol.”