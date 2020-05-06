STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Allow states to take their own decisions on lockdown, Puducherry CM urges Centre

Further, Narayanasamy urged the Union government to categorise COVID-19 affected areas as red, orange and green on the recommendation of the respective state governments.

Published: 06th May 2020 08:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th May 2020 08:02 PM   |  A+A-

Puducherry CM V Narayanasamy

Puducherry CM V Narayanasamy (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy on Wednesday urged the Union government to allow the states to take their own decisions on the lockdown based on local conditions after May 17, instead of the Centre taking a uniform decision for all states.

In a video release, the Chief Minister said that as per the views of doctors, the COVID-19 pandemic will exist till September. The Prime Minister is yet to convey the Centre's plans on the lockdown and if it was extended after May 17, the revenue of state governments will be destroyed totally. Hence, the Prime Minister should consult the state Chief Ministers before taking a decision on the lockdown, he added.

He said on the one hand, the lives of the people needs to be protected and on the other, they must be fed. But the state governments are not in a position to generate revenue and hence the central government should release COVID-19 funds, he said.

Further, he urged the Union government to categorise COVID-19 affected areas as red, orange and green on the recommendation of the respective state governments. Narayanasamy said that the ground situation is known by the respective states and hence their opinion should be considered by the Union government. When a single person in an area is affected with COVID-19, it is not required to seal the entire area and keep 5000 people confined to their houses for 28 days, he said. The opinion of the state government is to seal one or two streets near the residence of the affected and leave the other areas free, he said.

The Chief Minister said several patients from the red zones of Villupuram and Cuddalore districts in Tamil Nadu are coming to Puducherry for dialysis and the administration will consider allowing them only if they come with a certificate from the hospital.

He said lorries coming to Puducherry from other states would be stopped at the border and screened, adding that a driver from the Union Territory will go to the border and bring the vehicle inside for unloading the goods.

The Chief Minister said all the 36 contacts of the fruit vendor from Theni who stayed for 15 days in Puducherry and tested positive for COVID-19 on his return home were traced and tested and all were found negative. However, the contacts have been quarantined and are being monitored.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Puducherry V Narayanasamy COVID-19 Coronavirus
Coronavirus
18-time Grand Slam champion Leander Paes (Photo | PTI)
INTERVIEW | Leander Paes and the art of reinventing during lockdown
A group of migrant cycling from Kanchipuram to Madhya Pradesh. (Photo| EPS)
Pedalling on hope, migrant workers decide to cycle 1700 kms from TN to MP
A customer carries alcohol after purchasing from a wine shop during the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown at Chander Nagar in East Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
WATCH: Nainital locals brave hailstorm to throng liquor stores
Nobel Prize winner Abhijit Banerjee at a press conference in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Give bottom 60% money, everybody ration cards: Abhijit Banerjee

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Lockdown Tales: Chennai priest serves humanity during lockdown by distributing free masks
18-time Grand Slam champion Leander Paes (Photo | PTI)
INTERVIEW | Leander Paes and the art of reinventing during lockdown
Gallery
May 7, 2020 marks the 159th birth anniversary of one of India's most revered Nobel laureates and visionaries. Here are some quotes by him that were hidden life lessons for all. (Photo | EPS)
15 Rabindranath Tagore quotes to remember the Nobel laureate on his 159th birth anniversary
A relief worker carries an unconscious child on his shoulders as he rushes towards a nearby hospital after a gas leak from LG Polymers plant near Visakhapatnam. (Photo| G Satyanarayana, EPS)
Disturbing images of Visakhapatnam's polymers gas leak tragedy
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp