Ariyalur cop tests positive for coronavirus, but quarters not sealed

Published: 06th May 2020 01:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th May 2020 01:35 PM   |  A+A-

By P Thiruselvam
Express News Service

ARIYALUR: The public in Ariyalur are worried as the district administration and health officials were yet to set up containment zone in the police quarters where a  32-year-old handler in the dog squad on May 1 tested positive for COVID-19.

Residents of the quarters are free to come and go as they please as it has not been made a containment zone. Usually, the district administration sets up containment zones covering a 7-km radius where positive cases are recorded.

Samples are taken from residents in the containment areas and they would be ordered to stay at home for 28 days. Ariyalur resident R Sankar said, “No one should be allowed to come in and out of the police quarters after the policeman tested positive. Police are also human beings and can get infected and also spread the disease. There are already a large number of positive cases in the district due to negligence of the district administration, police and health authorities. It is not right for the authorities to continue ignoring this.”

SM Chandrasekar, a former councillor, said, “While police ensure people follow rules, they should also do so themselves. In this case, they have been given a free pass. While the district administration has strictly adhered to containing people where there are positive cases. it is hypocritical this has not happened with the police quarters. Even if policemen test negative, they have to be isolated for 28 days like anybody else.”

Ariyalur Health Deputy Director C Hemachand Gandhi, said, “Samples were taken from contacts of the policeman who tested positive for COVID-19. We have asked them not to come out for 28 days.” Ariyalur SP R Srinivasan refused to comment on the issue.

