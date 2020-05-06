STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
CM Palaniswami announces cash aid and govt job to kin of slain soldier

Published: 06th May 2020 05:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th May 2020 05:55 AM   |  A+A-

Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi Palaniswami

Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi Palaniswami (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI/TENKASI: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami has announced Rs 20 lakh solatium to the family and government job to a family member of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel S Chandrasekar who was killed in a terrorist attack at Kupwara district in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday.

Chandrasekar (31) was a native of Melur in Tenkasi. Expressing condolences to the family of the deceased, the chief minister instructed Adidravidar Welfare Minister Rajalakshmi, District Collector and Superintendent of Police to pay tributes to the slain security personnel and offer him State honours.

DMK president MK Stalin paid tributes to the departed soldier. In a Facebook post, Stalin said the country must protect his family who died for the country at the age of 31 years. Besides, MDMK general secretary Vaiko, AMMK general secretary TTV Dhinakaran and others expressed their condolences.

Meanwhile, arrangements are underway to bring the body of the soldier to Shengottai via Thiruvananthapuram International Airport. Upon information of his death, Chandrasekar’s wife, who was staying at her parents’ house in Srirangam, rushed to Shengottai with their one-year-old son.

Arrangements for his funeral were underway at his native town on Tuesday. Chandrasekar joined CRPF in October 2014. His father Chellasamy, a special sub-inspector at Achanpudur police station, died in the line of duty a few years ago. His mother and brother are living in Shengottai.

Tribute to soldier
Expressing condolences to the family of the deceased, the chief minister instructed Adidravidar Welfare Minister Rajalakshmi, District Collector and SP to pay tributes to the slain security personnel.

