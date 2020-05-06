Migrant workers will be sent back in a week: Palaniswami

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami has said that Tamil Nadu is the only State where around 12,000 COVID-19 tests are being carried out every day through 50 labs.

“I have conducted 14 consultative meetings with officials. A high-level committee under the Chief Secretary and 11 more teams have been constituted to curb the spread of the virus. IAS officers are part of the teams. They have all been delivering their best,” he said in a video of a speech made at an official meeting on Tuesday.

Urging people to follow the guidelines released by the government, Palaniswami said, “Various teams have been constituted in all districts to tackle the virus. I have also conducted four meetings with district collectors via video conference over this issue.”

Talking about migrant labourers, he said steps are being taken to send them home. “A portal to register the details has been created. Ten teams have been formed to carry out enumeration of those who want to go back. They will be sent back within a week,” Palaniswami said.

Seven lakh food packets have been distributed through Amma canteens and two lakh packets were distributed through community kitchens, he said.

In a bid to help the Chennai Corporation authorities fight the pandemic, three IAS officers have been deployed for three zones, Palaniswami said.

“As many as 10 teams have been constituted with 10 more IAS and IPS officers and Joint Director of Medical Services. Besides, four police officers in ADGP rank have also deployed to monitor the steps,” Palaniswami said.

To address grievances of Chennai residents, a control room with doctors has been established.The State government has offered treatment to the affected persons and also deployed mobile testing facilities, the Chief Minister added.

‘Population Density, Affected Chennai’

Population density, narrow lanes and more utilisation of public toilets are the reasons for the quick spread of the virus in Chennai city. Disinfectants are being sprayed thrice a day in containment zones. Public toilets are being frequently cleaned and essentials commodities are being supplied , Palaniswami said.

Talks held with railway officials

The government held talks with railway officials on Tuesday on arranging services to send migrant workers back home. Sources said the first batch might be sent from Egmore in two days Arrangements for food, masks, disinfecting coaches and ticket booking are underway.

No violations in BharatNet tender process: Udhayakumar

Chennai: Revenue administration and disaster management minister RB Udhayakumar on Tuesday denied charges made by DMK president MK Stalin and asserted that there are no violations in BharatNet tender process. Udhayakumar in a statement on Tuesday said the modification made in the tender notification was as per the Tamil Nadu Transparency in Tenders Act and various judgments of the High Court. “There are no violation of the rules. And the government will be sending a detailed report to the Union Government,” the minister’s statement said. He added that the Centre did not cancel the tender.