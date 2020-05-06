Tiruchy industries seek clarity on passes

JAYAKUMAR MADALA By

Express News Service

TIRUCHY: While the relaxations in the lockdown provided respite for businesses, many entrepreneurs are unable to resume production as they are facing difficulties in collecting passes.

For all public and business owners to collect passes, the State government launched the ‘tnepass.tnega.org’ portal. However, due to technical glitches and unclear classifications, resumption of business has not been a smooth process, said, entrepreneurs.

“We are into distribution and servicing of lifts. While there are several classifications under Construction and Industries, there is no provision for us to apply. We do not want to apply under the wrong category and get rejected. Despite permission to operate with 50 per cent workforce, we are unable to resume our business,” said an entrepreneur.

MSMEs too are unable to resume as there is ambiguity on how employees could explain their situation to police if caught at any point in time. The government has allowed MSMEs to function with 50 per cent employees, provided they have ID proof. “The district administration has instructed that MSMEs can resume operations without having to collect any special passes. We are not sure how employees would be able to explain themselves if caught by police for coming out of their houses. With government passes mandatory, police would not accept employee ID cards. The district administration should inform police and allow people with valid ID cards to travel freely,” said R Ilango, president, The Tiruchirapalli District Tiny and Small Scale Industries Association (TIDITSSIA) The association also pointed out they are in a peculiar situation as not all production is done within district limits.

“While entrepreneurs are based in Tiruchy, several of their production units are based in the border towns of Mathur and Pudukkudi, which are in the Pudukkottai and Thanjavur limits, respectively. In that case, travel to their business units becomes inter-district travel, which is not permitted. Officials need to provide clarity and permit owners and employees to travel in such circumstances,” said Ilango. A senior official said, “We are clearing permissions based on merit as and when they arrive. Efforts are being taken to enable businesses to resume activities. We would look into the issue and take action.”