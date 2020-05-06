STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
TN crosses 4,000 mark with 508 fresh cases

Of these, 279 are from Chennai. Krishnagiri district reported two cases, officially losing its green tag.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswami holds a cabinet meeting in the state secretariat to review COVID-19 situation in the state. (Photo| Special Arrangement)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu crossed the 4,000-mark with 508 new COVID-19 cases being reported on Tuesday. Of these, 279 are from Chennai. Krishnagiri district reported two cases, officially losing its green tag. Two deaths were also reported, taking the toll to 33.

With the numbers rising to over 500 cases for the second consecutive day, hospitals and care centres are brimming. The government, as a result, has started sending asymptomatic patients to home isolation.    

The total number of confirmed cases in the State increased to 4,058 and in Chennai, 2008. Kilpauk Government Medical College Hospital sent 24 patients to home quarantine on Tuesday. “We will be sending a few people tomorrow to care centres,” said dean Vasanthamani.

Henceforth, hospital beds will be used for only those who need intensive care. A media bulletin said a large number of cases reported on Tuesday were also linked to Koyambedu market, though it did not specify the exact number.

The deceased include a 56-year-old man and a 60-year-old woman. The man, who was admitted on April 26, died of co-morbid conditions on Monday and the woman on Tuesday at KMC. The woman, who was admitted on May 2, tested positive on Tuesday. Meanwhile, a vegetable vendor at Koyambedu Market and three of his family members tested positive. Though they were informed that an ambulance would come home to pick them up, they had to wait for about four hours, sources said.

Speaking to Express, the vendor said, “I have no symptoms. Still we got tested. We were told about the results around 11.45 am. But, the ambulance came around 4pm. The crew said they were held up with some other case.”Sources said ambulances get delayed owing to limited manpower at the call centre. But, officials denied this.

Over 2,500 active cases in State
A total of 76 patients were discharged on Tuesday and the State currently has 2, 537 active cases. TN tested 11,858 samples in a single day

