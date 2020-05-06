STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

TN woman who recovered from COVID-19 dies of cardiac arrest just before discharge

She is the mother of a Tablighi Jamaat attendee who tested negative for the virus. But she tested positive on April 13 and was immediately admitted to the hospital.

Published: 06th May 2020 02:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th May 2020 02:23 PM   |  A+A-

Representational image | SHRIRAM BN

By Express News Service

TIRUVANNAMALAI: A 55-year-old woman, who had been undergoing treatment for COVID-19 for about three weeks, died at the Tiruvannamalai government medical college hospital on Wednesday. Doctors said the death was caused by a sudden cardiac arrest.

"Her last two COVID-19 test results were negative and she was about to be discharged from the hospital in a day or two," Perumal Babu, Dean, Tiruvannamalai government medical college hospital told The New Indian Express.

A resident of Pallikooda Street in Arni, the woman also had chronic diabetes.

When contacted, Tiruvannamalai Collector KS Kandasamy told TNIE, "The patient's blood pressure shot up in the morning and led to complications. However, she had recovered from the coronavirus as two tests were negative."

She is the mother of a Tablighi Jamaat attendee who tested negative for the virus. But she tested positive on April 13 and was immediately admitted to the hospital.

"The patient's locality was brought under the containment zone and over 95 samples were lifted in the zone including from those suffering from influenza like illnesses (ILI) and co-morbid diseases and pregnant women. The test results of all the samples turned out to be negative," a health department official of SV Nagaram block told TNIE.

So far, the district has reported 25 cases. After the death of the woman patient, there are 14 active cases, while 10 have been discharged.

Of the 14 active cases, ten are being attributed to the Koyambedu market, which is one of the major hotspots for the spread of the virus in the state.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Tiruvannamalai COVID-19 Coronavirus
Coronavirus
Nobel Prize winner Abhijit Banerjee at a press conference in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Give bottom 60% money, everybody ration cards, says Abhijit Banerjee
A TASMAC shop near Gemini flyover (File photo|Martin Louis, EPS)
Liquor prices go up in Tamil Nadu as TASMAC outlets all set to resume business
93 Keralites died of COVID-19 abroad, most deaths reported in UAE, US
Australia PM Scott Morrison (Photo | AP)
Australia loses $2.5 billion a week in corona  shutdown: PM Scott Morrison

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
18-time Grand Slam champion Leander Paes (Photo | PTI)
INTERVIEW | Leander Paes and the art of reinventing during lockdown
A group of migrant cycling from Kanchipuram to Madhya Pradesh. (Photo| EPS)
Pedalling on hope, migrant workers decide to cycle 1700 kms from Tamil Nadu to MP
Gallery
The story of the crackdown on Kashmir last August was difficult to show to the world. Check out those hard-hitting photos through the lens of 2020 Pulitzer Prize-winning photographers. (Photo | AP)
Life during Kashmir lockdown: Check out the photos through the lens of 2020 Pulitzer-winning photographers
On day one of lockdown 3.0, hundreds of people thronged to the streets as shops opened, workers were out early, higher vehicular movements and at some places, chaos unfolded due to rush at liquor stores. Here's a sneak peek into the scenes in many metro cities in India. In the picture, a labourer working in the early hours of Monday in Tirupati. (Photo | EPS/Madhav K)
Crowd outside liquor shops, traffic on roads on day one of lockdown easing
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp