TN woman who recovered from COVID-19 dies of cardiac arrest just before discharge

By Express News Service

TIRUVANNAMALAI: A 55-year-old woman, who had been undergoing treatment for COVID-19 for about three weeks, died at the Tiruvannamalai government medical college hospital on Wednesday. Doctors said the death was caused by a sudden cardiac arrest.

"Her last two COVID-19 test results were negative and she was about to be discharged from the hospital in a day or two," Perumal Babu, Dean, Tiruvannamalai government medical college hospital told The New Indian Express.

A resident of Pallikooda Street in Arni, the woman also had chronic diabetes.

When contacted, Tiruvannamalai Collector KS Kandasamy told TNIE, "The patient's blood pressure shot up in the morning and led to complications. However, she had recovered from the coronavirus as two tests were negative."

She is the mother of a Tablighi Jamaat attendee who tested negative for the virus. But she tested positive on April 13 and was immediately admitted to the hospital.

"The patient's locality was brought under the containment zone and over 95 samples were lifted in the zone including from those suffering from influenza like illnesses (ILI) and co-morbid diseases and pregnant women. The test results of all the samples turned out to be negative," a health department official of SV Nagaram block told TNIE.

So far, the district has reported 25 cases. After the death of the woman patient, there are 14 active cases, while 10 have been discharged.

Of the 14 active cases, ten are being attributed to the Koyambedu market, which is one of the major hotspots for the spread of the virus in the state.