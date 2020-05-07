STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Allow states to decide area of containment zones, says Puducherry CM in letter to PM

Briefing newsmen, Narayanasamy said the decision on containment zones should not be done by officials of the central government

Published: 07th May 2020 08:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th May 2020 08:18 PM   |  A+A-

Puducherry CM V Narayanasamy and revenue Minister MOHF Shahjahan inspecting during the lockdown.

Puducherry CM V Narayanasamy and Revenue Minister MOHF Shahjahan make an inspection during the lockdown. (Photo | G Pattabi Raman, EPS)

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy has written to the Prime Minister urging him to empower states to decide on the area of the COVID-19 containment zones as they are more familiar with the ground situation.

Briefing newsmen, Narayanasamy said the decision on containment zones should not be done by officials of the central government. In small Puducherry, bringing a 500 metre area into the containment zone is unnecessary, he said, adding that a few streets would be enough to prevent the spread.

He said that people of Sorna Nagar are in confinement for 30 days following three cases in connection with the Tabligi Jamaat conference. While two are cured, one remains hospitalized and there have been no other cases, he said after interacting with them at the border of the containment zone on Thursday.

The Chief Minister said that all patients from other states requiring medical attention for serious ailments including dialysis would be allowed treatment in Puducherry even without any pass. The police have been advised in this regard.

Further, he said that people from intermittent areas of Tamil Nadu would be allowed in Puducherry for healthcare, groceries, vegetables and other needs. However they will be screened before entry.

Cordial relations would be maintained on the border areas with Tamil Nadu, he said. As the two are inter-locked, people from Puducherry will have to enter one area of Tamil Nadu to go to another area of the Union Territory. If Tamil Nadu closes the borders, then it would be difficult to reach another area of Puducherry, he added.

Coronavirus
