'CM will take final call on resuming filming works'

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami, following a consultation with the officials concerned, would take a decision on granting permission to resume post-production works for films, and indoor shooting and dubbing for TV shows, said Information and Publicity Minister Kadambur C Raju here on Wednesday. The minister chaired a discussion on Covid-19 crisis with Thoothukudi Collector Sandeep Nanduri and the officials of the stakeholding departments at the collectorate.

Speaking to news media, Raju said that the requests of the film and small screen fraternities have been taken to the knowledge of the chief minister. Recently, the film producers sought permission from the State government, saying that the lockdown restrictions had affected the post-production works of the projects that completed the filming process, delaying their release. The small screen fraternities requested the State government to grant permission to resume filming for TV shows, as a majority of the projects require only indoor shooting.

'Social distancing, self-quarantine crucial'

The minister insisted the people to follow social distancing and observe self-quarantine in order to curb the spread of Covid-19. He said that the chief minister has so far distributed relief assistance of Rs 1,000 each to 99,963 workers belonging to the unorganised sector, 19,544 fishermen and 15,000 safety match workers. He said that the 19,544 fishermen were also provided with Rs 5,000 each as fishing-ban relief, and 20,759 more were provided with the same as monsoon relief. As many as 40,112 people, registered with the Fishermen Welfare Board, were provided with a relief of Rs 1,000 each, he added.