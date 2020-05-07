STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Containment zone residents in Madurai unmask the 'sanitised' reality

For a section of the containment zone residents in city limits, their areas are being treated just like any normal zone, and they were not given masks and sanitiser as mandated by guidelines.

Published: 07th May 2020 08:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th May 2020 01:43 PM   |  A+A-

Representational Image. (File | EPS)

By Shobana Radhakrishnan
Express News Service

MADURAI: For a section of the containment zone residents in city limits, their areas are being treated just like any normal zone, and they were not given masks and sanitiser as mandated by containment guidelines.

Of the 100 wards in the city, around 28 areas fall under the containment zone. While Madurai Corporation claimed (in the earlier press releases) that 5-km radius of the main containment zone and 2-km radius of a buffer zone would be monitored, residents beg to differ.

A resident of Balaji Nagar 1st Street in Vandiyur, A Perumal (52), said that he came to know that a few locals, who were his acquaintances, tested positive for COVID-19 through news channels. The area has four COVID-19 cases now.

Perumal said: “Even before the first COVID-19 case was reported in our area, domestic breeding checkers used to come to our area on a daily basis for door-to-door survey. They taught us a few breathing exercises. However, after our area was declared a containment zone, the announcements were made by police and that too for the first few days only.”

Officials did the door-to-door survey twice in the past 13 days in Vandiyur, while the disinfection was carried out only on Vandiyur Main Road.

“I live just two streets away from the house of COVID-19 patients. However, our area doesn’t seem like a containment zone,” Perumal added.

Contradicting the civic body’s statement that ‘Kabasura Kudineer’ (herbal concoction) is being given to all residents of containment zones daily, K Jothi of the locality said the concoction was distributed only once in her street.

“Let alone the concoction distribution, our area is not even barricaded. But, essential commodities are made available,” she added.

While the containment norms mandate distribution of masks and hand sanitiser to each household in every containment zone, one L Ponni of Race Course Colony, where a staff nurse from Government Rajaji Hospital was tested positive, said her area was neither visited by frontline workers nor they were provided masks and sanitiser.

Denying the allegations, Corporation Commissioner S Visakan said as per the latest guidelines, 1-km radius from the residence of a COVID-19 patient is locked down with barricades.

“If we go by the earlier guidelines, the entire Madurai city should be locked down. As it is infeasible, we were told to shrink the radius,” he said. The norms mandate to increase the tests in containment zones through random sampling.

“We are testing those who have influenza-like illness and Severe Acute Respiratory Illness. Also, those who visited the local hospitals with COVID-19 symptoms are also being tested,” the official added.

Fact Sheet

Containment zones: 13.

Total houses contained: 1,01,943.

Total population contained: 5,10,101.

Each house in the containment zone must be given masks and sanitiser.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
COVID-19 containment zone masks Sanitiser
Coronavirus
18-time Grand Slam champion Leander Paes (Photo | PTI)
INTERVIEW | Leander Paes and the art of reinventing during lockdown
A group of migrant cycling from Kanchipuram to Madhya Pradesh. (Photo| EPS)
Pedalling on hope, migrant workers decide to cycle 1700 kms from TN to MP
A customer carries alcohol after purchasing from a wine shop during the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown at Chander Nagar in East Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
WATCH: Nainital locals brave hailstorm to throng liquor stores
Nobel Prize winner Abhijit Banerjee at a press conference in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Give bottom 60% money, everybody ration cards: Abhijit Banerjee

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Lockdown Tales: Chennai priest serves humanity during lockdown by distributing free masks
18-time Grand Slam champion Leander Paes (Photo | PTI)
INTERVIEW | Leander Paes and the art of reinventing during lockdown
Gallery
May 7, 2020 marks the 159th birth anniversary of one of India's most revered Nobel laureates and visionaries. Here are some quotes by him that were hidden life lessons for all. (Photo | EPS)
15 Rabindranath Tagore quotes to remember the Nobel laureate on his 159th birth anniversary
A relief worker carries an unconscious child on his shoulders as he rushes towards a nearby hospital after a gas leak from LG Polymers plant near Visakhapatnam. (Photo| G Satyanarayana, EPS)
Disturbing images of Visakhapatnam's polymers gas leak tragedy
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp