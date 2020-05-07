Industries in deep distress as migrants look at exodus

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Lakhs of migrant workers, including 32,000 from Coimbatore, have expressed their interest in returning home. Incidentally, the State government also allowed specific industries to resume partial production with a minimum workforce. Yes, it is a Catch-22 situation in Tamil Nadu, which has left industrialists in deep distress.

Pathetic status

"Six out of every ten workers in small scale industries of the district are migrant labourers. The engineering industries have employed close to a lakh of workers. So, the plight of industries would be pathetic if the migrants do not return to work when the lockdown is lifted," said Kovai Power Driven Pumps and Spares Manufacturers Association (KOPMA) K Maniraj.

Need to fill in the gap

Echoing similar fears, President of Coimbatore District Small Industries Association (CODISSIA) R Ramamurthy said, "All efforts are made to keep the workers in town. However, they cannot be forced to stay. We have also suggested the State government to train unemployed youth from the southern districts with the help of the rural development department to alleviate the labour shortage. Although it might take time to train them, it is utmost essential to fill the gap created with the exit of migrant labourers. Otherwise, the small-scale industries, which are already crippled by the economic slowdown, will not sustain for two months."

Native workers to benefit

The return of migrant labourers would ensure job opportunities for local people, said N Selvaraj, State Deputy General Secretary of Tamil Nadu Construction Workers Welfare Association affiliated to AITUC. "Many people in the State have lost their jobs with the arrival of migrant workers. In the past two decades, over 90 per cent of labourers in the industrial sector are migrants. Industrialists prefer migrants over locals as they are willing to work long hours (usually 12 hours) for wages lower than the minimum amount fixed by the State government. For instance, if one has to be given Rs 560/eight hours of duty, the units pay a maximum of Rs 300. However, a native worker might demand Rs 500 - Rs 600," he said.

A senior official with the district administration told TNIE, "Even the State government wants to retain migrants as they might not return back."