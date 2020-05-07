Karaikal Students stuck in MP return home

Antony Fernando By

Express News Service

KARAIKAL: It was an emotional moment for the parents of 17 students, who were stuck at Rewa in Madhya Pradesh, as they welcomed their children back home on Wednesday.

The students were brought by bus which made a journey of 1,920 km through four states for 2.5 days before reaching Karaikal at 5:30 am on Wednesday. They were medically checked and advised home quarantine. The parents expressed gratitude to the district and school administration.

Addressing media persons, “We are happy to be with our parents. We were well taken care of by our school in Rewa,” said S Senbagavalli, a student.

Her mother said, “We are so happy that our children are back. We were getting restless for days without meeting them and had to fight for their return. We were worried if they could make home safely. We thank everyone.”

District Collector Arjun Sharma appreciated the efforts of the local community, Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Schools, and the governments of Puducherry and Madhya Pradesh.