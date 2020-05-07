STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

MSME units in Tiruchy resume with skeletal workforce

Tiruchy has about 450 MSME units involved in fabrication, engineering, manufacturing etc and several smaller units involved in food processing and textiles, among others.

Published: 07th May 2020 08:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th May 2020 08:38 AM   |  A+A-

By Sowmya Mani
Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Forty-Three days after shutting down, MSMEs in Tiruchy revved into action on Wednesday. It was, however, a slow start, with very few employees turning up.

Tiruchy has about 450 MSME units involved in fabrication, engineering, manufacturing etc and several smaller units involved in food processing and textiles, among others.

“The turnout was very poor today, as just about 10 per cent of the employees came to work. We have started work though. The main issue is most workers stay in neighbouring districts and need a pass to come to work, They do not have vehicles, therefore, till public transport starts, it would be difficult,” said Rajappa Rajkumar, president, BHEL Small & Medium Industries Association (BHELSIA)).

The first few days would be spent cleaning and sanitising the premises, according to most industrialists. “We will have to manage with the materials on hand and pending orders. We are planning to work in three shifts. Employees who come today need not come the next day. As bus facilities are not there, we cannot expect most of our employees to come,” said N Kanagasabapathy, former president of Tiruchirappalli District Tiny and Small Scale Industries Association (TIDITSSIA).

As most of the units are involved in manufacturing, owners say that working with 50 per cent staff would be an uphill task. They say they would have to reorient the entire process.

“We have been given permission to run two shifts, but in engineering and manufacturing, it is difficult to do the process without the entire staff. We would have to first reorient our work schedule. For now, we are starting where we left off.  In a week, we would formulate a new way to work. We are conducting classes and teaching safety measures to our employees,” said Syed Arif, former chairman of CII Tiruchy.

The biggest challenges faced by the MSME sector now are money and salary management. Most of them have not been able to pay April salaries to employees. They all said banks are not supporting them and expect some relief from the government.

“Many are struggling to pay April salaries. The government has to give some relief. Banks should give interest-free loans to MSMEs. Even if we start functioning with 20 to 30 per cent capacity, without interest burden, we can easily manage. We cannot do anything if interest gets cut,” said Rajkumar, echoing MSME unit owners.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
MSME lockdown COVID-19
Coronavirus
18-time Grand Slam champion Leander Paes (Photo | PTI)
INTERVIEW | Leander Paes and the art of reinventing during lockdown
A group of migrant cycling from Kanchipuram to Madhya Pradesh. (Photo| EPS)
Pedalling on hope, migrant workers decide to cycle 1700 kms from TN to MP
A customer carries alcohol after purchasing from a wine shop during the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown at Chander Nagar in East Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
WATCH: Nainital locals brave hailstorm to throng liquor stores
Nobel Prize winner Abhijit Banerjee at a press conference in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Give bottom 60% money, everybody ration cards: Abhijit Banerjee

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Lockdown Tales: Chennai priest serves humanity during lockdown by distributing free masks
18-time Grand Slam champion Leander Paes (Photo | PTI)
INTERVIEW | Leander Paes and the art of reinventing during lockdown
Gallery
May 7, 2020 marks the 159th birth anniversary of one of India's most revered Nobel laureates and visionaries. Here are some quotes by him that were hidden life lessons for all. (Photo | EPS)
15 Rabindranath Tagore quotes to remember the Nobel laureate on his 159th birth anniversary
A relief worker carries an unconscious child on his shoulders as he rushes towards a nearby hospital after a gas leak from LG Polymers plant near Visakhapatnam. (Photo| G Satyanarayana, EPS)
Disturbing images of Visakhapatnam's polymers gas leak tragedy
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp