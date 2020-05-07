Rehabilitation kits distributed

STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The State differently-abled department has disbursed 500 rehabilitation kits across Tamil Nadu for children with autism attending early intervention services in 19 Early Intervention Centres, said a statement from the Department of Information and Public Relations on Wednesday.

Children with autism are hypersensitive or under-sensitive to light, noise, and touch. They need continuous sensory processing and development therapy and parents of these children are finding it difficult to manage these children during COVID-19 lockdown.

In order to help their parents, a ‘Rehabilitation Kit’ consisting of 11 items namely smiley/spring ball, whistle, torch, blocks, crayons, flashcards, fidget gadget etc which can be used at home by parent for providing sensory stimulation and special nutrition kit with 2 items to these children has been prepared and sent to 19 districts for distribution, the statement said.

