Rehabilitation kits distributed

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The State differently-abled department has disbursed 500 rehabilitation kits across Tamil Nadu for children with autism attending early intervention services in 19 Early Intervention Centres, said a statement from the Department of Information and Public Relations on Wednesday.

Children with autism are hypersensitive or under-sensitive to light, noise, and touch. They need continuous sensory processing and development therapy and parents of these children are finding it difficult to manage these children during COVID-19 lockdown.

In order to help their parents, a ‘Rehabilitation Kit’ consisting of 11 items namely smiley/spring ball, whistle, torch, blocks, crayons, flashcards, fidget gadget etc which can be used at home by parent for providing sensory stimulation and special nutrition kit with 2 items to these children has been prepared and sent to 19 districts for distribution, the statement said.

Farmers can take clay, sand from water

Chennai: The State PWD on Wednesday said under the Kudimaramath Scheme, farmers can take clay and sand or mixture of both available in water bodies except in Chennai, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu and Tiruvallur districts. Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami launched the scheme in 2017.

CM will decide on permission for post-production works: Minister

Thoothukudi: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami, following a consultation with the officials concerned, would take a decision on granting permission to resume post-production works for films, and indoor shooting and dubbing for TV shows, said Information and Publicity Minister Kadambur C Raju here on Wednesday. The minister chaired a discussion on Covid-19 crisis with Thoothukudi Collector Sandeep Nanduri and the officials of the stakeholding departments at the collectorate.