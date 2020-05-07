Transit passes mandatory to buy essentials, liquor amid COVID-19 lockdown: Madurai Police

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Tricolor transit passes issued by Madurai Corporation that permits one person per house to go out twice a week to bus essential commodities is mandatory even for those who buy liquor at the TASMAC shops from Thursday, said Commissioner of Police S Davidson Devasirvatham.

Corporation officials have distributed the tricolor passes for more than three lakh households in the non-containment zones of city limit. While those with yellow pass are allowed to go out on Mondays and Thursdays, pink pass is for Tuesdays and Fridays and the blue pass is for Wednesdays and Saturdays. Further, only those aged between 18 and 60 is eligible to use the pass.

"While the movement pass is mandatory to buy liquor, only those who have a yellow pass would be permitted to buy liquor on Thursday. Besides, a case for floating the norms under section 144 of CrPC would be registered on those who fail to wear masks and adhere by physical distancing," said the city police chief.

According to the government order, TASMAC shops would function in non-containment zones from 10 am to 5 pm. However, those above the age of 50 would only be permitted to buy liquor from 10 am to 1 pm. Similarly, those aged between 40 to 50 years would be permitted from 1 pm to 3 pm, while those between 18 and 40 would be permitted from 3 pm to 5 pm.

While the customers should strictly follow the allocated time slot, the police commissioner also urged them not to come by two-wheelers, three-wheelers or four-wheelers.