STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Transit passes mandatory to buy essentials, liquor amid COVID-19 lockdown: Madurai Police

While those with yellow pass are allowed to go out on Mondays and Thursdays, pink pass is for Tuesdays and Fridays and the blue pass is for Wednesdays and Saturdays.

Published: 07th May 2020 01:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th May 2020 01:42 PM   |  A+A-

The three types of passes - Ywllow, Buw and Red for buying essentials and liquor in Madurai

The three types of passes - Yellow, Blue and Red to be used for buying essentials and liquor amid COVID-19 lockdown in Madurai. (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Tricolor transit passes issued by Madurai Corporation that permits one person per house to go out twice a week to bus essential commodities is mandatory even for those who buy liquor at the TASMAC shops from Thursday, said Commissioner of Police S Davidson Devasirvatham.

Corporation officials have distributed the tricolor passes for more than three lakh households in the non-containment zones of city limit. While those with yellow pass are allowed to go out on Mondays and Thursdays, pink pass is for Tuesdays and Fridays and the blue pass is for Wednesdays and Saturdays. Further, only those aged between 18 and 60 is eligible to use the pass.

"While the movement pass is mandatory to buy liquor, only those who have a yellow pass would be permitted to buy liquor on Thursday.  Besides, a case for floating the norms under section 144 of CrPC would be registered on those who fail to wear masks and adhere by physical distancing," said the city police chief.

According to the government order, TASMAC shops would function in non-containment zones from 10 am to 5 pm. However, those above the age of 50 would only be permitted to buy liquor from 10 am to 1 pm. Similarly, those aged between 40 to 50 years would be permitted from 1 pm to 3 pm, while those between 18 and 40 would be permitted from 3 pm to 5 pm. 

While the customers should strictly follow the allocated time slot, the police commissioner also urged them not to come by two-wheelers, three-wheelers or four-wheelers.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Madurai police Madurai Corporation S Davidson Devasirvatham Coronavirus COVID19 Madurai lockdown Madurai TASMAC shops
Coronavirus
18-time Grand Slam champion Leander Paes (Photo | PTI)
INTERVIEW | Leander Paes and the art of reinventing during lockdown
A group of migrant cycling from Kanchipuram to Madhya Pradesh. (Photo| EPS)
Pedalling on hope, migrant workers decide to cycle 1700 kms from TN to MP
A customer carries alcohol after purchasing from a wine shop during the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown at Chander Nagar in East Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
WATCH: Nainital locals brave hailstorm to throng liquor stores
Nobel Prize winner Abhijit Banerjee at a press conference in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Give bottom 60% money, everybody ration cards: Abhijit Banerjee

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Lockdown Tales: Chennai priest serves humanity during lockdown by distributing free masks
18-time Grand Slam champion Leander Paes (Photo | PTI)
INTERVIEW | Leander Paes and the art of reinventing during lockdown
Gallery
May 7, 2020 marks the 159th birth anniversary of one of India's most revered Nobel laureates and visionaries. Here are some quotes by him that were hidden life lessons for all. (Photo | EPS)
15 Rabindranath Tagore quotes to remember the Nobel laureate on his 159th birth anniversary
A relief worker carries an unconscious child on his shoulders as he rushes towards a nearby hospital after a gas leak from LG Polymers plant near Visakhapatnam. (Photo| G Satyanarayana, EPS)
Disturbing images of Visakhapatnam's polymers gas leak tragedy
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp