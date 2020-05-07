STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Two more COVID-19 positive cases in Krishnagiri

Two more positive cases were reported near Hosur, on Wednesday. With this, the total number of COVID-19 cases in the district increased to four.

Published: 07th May 2020 07:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th May 2020 07:56 AM   |  A+A-

Coronavirus

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

According to an official, three persons - a 33-year-old man from Thanjavur, a 34-year-old man from Salem and another from Chandigarh - employed at a private company in Maharashtra reached Hosur on Saturday night in a car and stayed in one of their relative's home there before travelling towards to their homes in Thanjavur and Salem respectively.

However, sources said, upon knowing about their arrival, someone had tipped off the district administration.

Subsequently, a team of revenue and health department officials reached the spot on Sunday morning and took samples from the trio and sent it to Institute of Vector Control and Zoonoses, Hosur.

The results showed that the persons from Thanjavur and Salem were infected by COVID-19, while the man from Chandigarh tested negative.

While the two men who tested positive were quarantined and more samples were taken from them, the area in which they stayed was marked as a containment zone.

