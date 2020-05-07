Two pregnant women, one new mother among seven more COVID-19 cases in Ranipet

By Express News Service

RANIPET: Seven more people, including three women, have tested positive for COVID-19 in Ranipet district, official sources said on Thursday.

One of the women had given birth to a child recently, while the other two are expectant mothers.

“Two ante-natal and one post-natal mother with baby have tested positive. The post-natal mother and baby are admitted to Govt District Headquarters Hospital in Wallajapet while the two ante-natal mothers are undergoing treatment at CMC Hospital,” according to an officer of Health Department.

The three women are from different places in Wallajah taluk. The source of infection is not yet ascertained but officials say that since Wallajah is a containment zone, they must have contracted the infection from asymptomatic persons.

Three staff -- a doctor, pharmacist and attendant -- of an urban primary health centre in Wallajah have also tested positive and are undergoing treatment. The seventh patient is linked to Koyambedu, the sources said.

With the seven new cases, the tally in Ranipet district has risen to 50.

In Vellore, two more persons have tested positive -- one is the daughter of a patient from Bangladesh who came for treatment to CMC Hospital and was already found positive, while the other is a man linked to Koyambedu. The count of positive cases has increased to 30 in Vellore

Tirupathur district recorded two more positive cases, taking the tally to 22.