Cap prices of cement, steel, CREDAI tells govt

The real estate developers in Tamil Nadu had just heaved a sigh of relief with the easing of restrictions for the sector, but the happiness was short lived with the spike in prices of raw material.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: “There has been a steep increase of almost `100 for every cement bag, and `2,200 per metric tonne of steel during these tough times. This is unethical and against the trade practices,” said S Sridharan, chairman of CREDAI’s TN Chapter.

Seeking intervention from Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami, Sridharan said that steel and cement are the most essential materials for construction, and any increase in prices will have a direct impact on the cost of construction.

He added that it would be difficult for develpors to bear the huge differences in cost in this market scenario, and said that it should be capped, like in Maharashtra and Karnataka. “The developer will be left with no other option than to stop construction, and this will have an impact on customers too,” added Sridharan.

