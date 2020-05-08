STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Corona-hit Ariyalur up in arms against opening of liquor shops

Due to the large number of coronavirus cases in Ariyalur district, people and social activists are demanding the closure of liquor shops till the end of the lockdown.

Published: 08th May 2020 11:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th May 2020 11:40 AM   |  A+A-

By P Thiruselvam
Express News Service

ARIYALUR: Due to the large number of coronavirus cases in Ariyalur district, people and social activists are demanding the closure of liquor shops till the end of the lockdown. They said if this was not done, the cases would further soar in the district. Ariyalur ranks third in Tamil Nadu in the number of cases. On Wednesday, 188 positive cases were recorded in the district. Ariyalur district has been declared a Red Zone.

Despite panic setting in among people, the district administration opened liquor shops in the district on Thursday after a gap of 44 days. Police had to take crowd control measures to manage the hordes who turned up at liquor shops. In many places, social distancing was not maintained.

Ariyalur resident S Bama said, “Corona-positive cases were very low before April 30 in the district. At that time, the district administration had closed many shops, including banks, in the interest of the people. Now, cases are on the rise and people need more protection, but the administration is failing to provide it. We are scared to even go out and buy essentials.”

She added, “The government had taken measures to reduce crowds before April, but now that liquor shops have opened, we are now confused because of the crowds they attract. As in Chennai, liquor shops should be closed here.”

Another resident, Bala Siva Kumar. said, “People are already in financial crisis without jobs. It is unfortunate liquor shops have been allowed to open, it can lead to the spread of coronavirus. While people are panicking, the district administration is opening more shops and adding to the chaos. Only a few stores in the district have closed. Coronavirus is spreading fast throughout the district. As the district administration opens shops, police have to do duty in these places, which can lead to a rise in crime in the district. People would not be safe.”

When contacted, a TASMAC official told TNIE, “Customers are following social distancing at the shops and police are deployed to ensure it is maintained.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
Coronavirus
These migrants were resting at train track after walking a day from Jalna to Aurangabad. (Photo | EPS)
Maharashtra: 16 migrant workers crushed to death by goods train
Lockdown Tales: The Chennai priest on a mission to distribute masks
18-time Grand Slam champion Leander Paes (Photo | PTI)
INTERVIEW | Leander Paes and the art of reinventing during lockdown
A group of migrant cycling from Kanchipuram to Madhya Pradesh. (Photo| EPS)
Pedalling on hope, migrants decide to cycle 1700 kms from TN to MP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Clearing of stock at Koyambedu vegetable wholesale market on Tuesday. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
How Chennai's Koyambedu market emerged as a COVID-19 hotspot
Security personnel take cover as forces engage with Hizbul terrorists at Awantipora in south Kashmir on Wednesday | Express
Sacchi Baat: Why is Pakistan exporting terror against India amid COVID-19 pandemic
Gallery
Money Heist director Alex Rodrigo chooses his cast for the Indian version of the heist crime drama. Directed by Alex Rodrigo, the series revolves around Alvaro Morte’s character (Professor) bringing together a bunch of other career criminals who dress up
Ajith to Vijay: Money Heist director Alex Rodrigo 'chooses his cast' for the Indian version
Launching its biggest ever repatriation exercise, India onThursday airlifted 363 of its citizens, including nine infants, stranded in the United Arab Emirates due to the international travel lockdown over the COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo | EPS)
PPEs, masks, social distancing: How Kochi welcomed first batch of Vande Bharat expats
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp