Corona-hit Ariyalur up in arms against opening of liquor shops

ARIYALUR: Due to the large number of coronavirus cases in Ariyalur district, people and social activists are demanding the closure of liquor shops till the end of the lockdown. They said if this was not done, the cases would further soar in the district. Ariyalur ranks third in Tamil Nadu in the number of cases. On Wednesday, 188 positive cases were recorded in the district. Ariyalur district has been declared a Red Zone.

Despite panic setting in among people, the district administration opened liquor shops in the district on Thursday after a gap of 44 days. Police had to take crowd control measures to manage the hordes who turned up at liquor shops. In many places, social distancing was not maintained.

Ariyalur resident S Bama said, “Corona-positive cases were very low before April 30 in the district. At that time, the district administration had closed many shops, including banks, in the interest of the people. Now, cases are on the rise and people need more protection, but the administration is failing to provide it. We are scared to even go out and buy essentials.”

She added, “The government had taken measures to reduce crowds before April, but now that liquor shops have opened, we are now confused because of the crowds they attract. As in Chennai, liquor shops should be closed here.”

Another resident, Bala Siva Kumar. said, “People are already in financial crisis without jobs. It is unfortunate liquor shops have been allowed to open, it can lead to the spread of coronavirus. While people are panicking, the district administration is opening more shops and adding to the chaos. Only a few stores in the district have closed. Coronavirus is spreading fast throughout the district. As the district administration opens shops, police have to do duty in these places, which can lead to a rise in crime in the district. People would not be safe.”

When contacted, a TASMAC official told TNIE, “Customers are following social distancing at the shops and police are deployed to ensure it is maintained.”