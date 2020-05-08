Fourth COVID-19 patient delivers baby at GRH

By Express News Service

MADURAI/ THENI: A 30-year-old COVID-19 patient from Villapuram gave birth to a baby boy at Government Rajaji Hospital (GRH) on Thursday.

She is the district’s fourth COVID-19 patient to deliver a child. With seven pregnant women testing positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday, the count of women infected with the novel coronavirus during pregnancy in the district rose to 12. Notably, the four women who delivered children at GRH after testing positive for the infection underwent caesaerean procedure; all of their family members tested negative.

Of the five newborns, four tested negative. Adding on, Dean Dr J Sangumani said, “While the first three infants who tested negative were sent home as the mothers continue to receive treatment, the newborn of the postnatal COVID-19 patient from New Vilangudi has been retained at the GRH despite testing negative recently since there is a change in protocol. As COVID-19 is not transmitted through breastfeeding, COVID-19 mothers are now being encouraged to breastfeed their newborns, but with adequate protection.”

A day after a huge spike in COVID-19 cases, no new case was reported in the district on Thursday. Meanwhile, six men – a 51-year-old from Vandiyur, a 34-year-old from Vandiyur, a 47-year-old from Perungudi, a 51-year-old from Palanganatham, 38-year-old of West Masi Street and a 21-year-old from Sellur – were discharged from GRH.

The district’s COVID- 19 count stands at 111. In Theni A woman from Bodi, who had tested positive for COVID-19 and was discharged later, delivered a baby girl at the Government Medical College Hospital in K Vilakku recently.

The woman’s 60-year-old husband is an attendee of the Tablighi Jamaat conference held in Delhi. The man and three of his family members, including a 10-yearold girl, were all found infected. All the four recovered and were discharged on May 1. On Monday, the woman delivered a baby girl. Both the mother and baby tested negative for COVID-19.