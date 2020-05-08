STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Fourth COVID-19 patient delivers baby at GRH

A 30-year-old COVID-19 patient from Villapuram gave birth to a baby boy at Government Rajaji Hospital (GRH) on Thursday.

Published: 08th May 2020 11:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th May 2020 11:23 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

MADURAI/ THENI: A 30-year-old COVID-19 patient from Villapuram gave birth to a baby boy at Government Rajaji Hospital (GRH) on Thursday.

She is the district’s fourth COVID-19 patient to deliver a child. With seven pregnant women testing positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday, the count of women infected with the novel coronavirus during pregnancy in the district rose to 12. Notably, the four women who delivered children at GRH after testing positive for the infection underwent caesaerean procedure; all of their family members tested negative.

Of the five newborns, four tested negative. Adding on, Dean Dr J Sangumani said, “While the first three infants who tested negative were sent home as the mothers continue to receive treatment, the newborn of the postnatal COVID-19 patient from New Vilangudi has been retained at the GRH despite testing negative recently since there is a change in protocol. As COVID-19 is not transmitted through breastfeeding, COVID-19 mothers are now being encouraged to breastfeed their newborns, but with adequate protection.”

A day after a huge spike in COVID-19 cases, no new case was reported in the district on Thursday. Meanwhile, six men – a 51-year-old from Vandiyur, a 34-year-old from Vandiyur, a 47-year-old from Perungudi, a 51-year-old from Palanganatham, 38-year-old of West Masi Street and a 21-year-old from Sellur – were discharged from GRH.

The district’s COVID- 19 count stands at 111. In Theni A woman from Bodi, who had tested positive for COVID-19 and was discharged later, delivered a baby girl at the Government Medical College Hospital in K Vilakku recently.

The woman’s 60-year-old husband is an attendee of the Tablighi Jamaat conference held in Delhi. The man and three of his family members, including a 10-yearold girl, were all found infected. All the four recovered and were discharged on May 1. On Monday, the woman delivered a baby girl. Both the mother and baby tested negative for COVID-19.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
COVID-19
Coronavirus
These migrants were resting at train track after walking a day from Jalna to Aurangabad. (Photo | EPS)
Maharashtra: 16 migrant workers crushed to death by goods train
Lockdown Tales: The Chennai priest on a mission to distribute masks
18-time Grand Slam champion Leander Paes (Photo | PTI)
INTERVIEW | Leander Paes and the art of reinventing during lockdown
A group of migrant cycling from Kanchipuram to Madhya Pradesh. (Photo| EPS)
Pedalling on hope, migrants decide to cycle 1700 kms from TN to MP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Clearing of stock at Koyambedu vegetable wholesale market on Tuesday. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
How Chennai's Koyambedu market emerged as a COVID-19 hotspot
Security personnel take cover as forces engage with Hizbul terrorists at Awantipora in south Kashmir on Wednesday | Express
Sacchi Baat: Why is Pakistan exporting terror against India amid COVID-19 pandemic
Gallery
Money Heist director Alex Rodrigo chooses his cast for the Indian version of the heist crime drama. Directed by Alex Rodrigo, the series revolves around Alvaro Morte’s character (Professor) bringing together a bunch of other career criminals who dress up
Ajith to Vijay: Money Heist director Alex Rodrigo 'chooses his cast' for the Indian version
Launching its biggest ever repatriation exercise, India onThursday airlifted 363 of its citizens, including nine infants, stranded in the United Arab Emirates due to the international travel lockdown over the COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo | EPS)
PPEs, masks, social distancing: How Kochi welcomed first batch of Vande Bharat expats
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp