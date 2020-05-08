STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
High and dry: Celebrations and pall of gloom as TASMAC opens its shutters 

Drinkers in the rest of TN are high and elated as liquor begins to flow, while those in Chennai are left dry and longing

Published: 08th May 2020 06:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th May 2020 04:05 PM   |  A+A-

Liquor shop, Coronavirus

It’s time to celebrate for these men near Ponneri. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: It was like the first few drops of rain after a long spell of drought. Drinkers across Tamil Nadu, but for Chennai, thronged State-run liquor shops on Thursday when they opened after a gap of over a month and a half. Like petrichor, the ever-familiar scent of alcohol that had been erased from public memory wafted again in the air, bringing back sweet memories for aficionados and horrible ones for family members of alcoholics.

Drinkers could not suppress their joy. One was seen praying to bottles with folded hands. Another did a tiny pooja in front of an open store. A third was seen talking to a TV crew on the importance of being a responsible drinker, by maintaining social distance. In stark contrast, Thursday opened up old scars for family members of alcoholics, quite literally in many cases. In Alanganallur of Madurai district, a teenage girl set herself on fire after attempts to stop her alcoholic father from returning to his old ways failed.

The girl Archana (18), and her mother Parameshwari who jumped in to save her, are battling for life at the GRH in Madurai. Several stores in Madurai and Delta districts witnessed protests by the anti-liquor lobby – comprising activists and politicians. In Virudhunagar, 50 people staged protest with black flags against opening of shops. An outlet in Sellur area of Madurai and four in Nagapattinam were forced to close down by a similar group of protestors.

In Thanjavur, two outlets had to be shut down after flower vendors staged protest. “When we cannot return to work, why must alcohol alone be sold? Is that really necessary?” they asked. In Dharmapuri, protestors blocked the entrance to a liquor store by dumping boulders, sandbags and garbage in front of it. Despite the hindrances, thousands queued up across stores in serpentine lines to end the de facto prohibition. The scorching sun and long wait did not deter them.

Some went to the extent of bursting crackers and cutting cakes. Their ‘parties’ were cut short by the police. Later in the day, a series of crimes across districts were attributed to drunk behaviour. A 40-year-old man was found dead in Tiruchy, and the only clue police had was that he was drunk. Two siblings were arrested in Tiruchy for murdering a daily wage labourer. Though police say there was previous enmity, the fact that all three of them had consumed alcohol hogged the attention.

In Virudhunagar, a 24-year-old man was arrested for beating his sister to death. While he was already upset with his 21-year-old sister for having a boyfriend, police suspect alcohol could have been a trigger for him to commit the crime. In Tirunelveli, a 40-year-old man killed his mother over a property dispute. He too was drunk during the time of the incident. In Tiruchy meanwhile, drinkers pointed out a crime allegedly being committed by the makers instead of consumers.

“I waited patiently all these days despite illicit brew being available freely. But, when I finally bought my favourite brand at my neighbourhood TASMAC outlet, the booze tasted funny. This is not what you expect after waiting this long,” said Rajeshwaran, a disappointed customer.

Drinkers in Chennai did not get even that, as shops did not open in the city. The city drinkers, as a result rushed to neighbouring districts outside its police limits. But all that drive was a waste. They had to return empty-handed, as the cops outsmarted them by checking ID for address proof.  

