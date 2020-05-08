STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

No room for self-isolation in many homes in Ariyalur

As their houses do not have enough rooms for them to self-isolate, family members are also suffering.

Published: 08th May 2020 06:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th May 2020 06:13 AM   |  A+A-

Most of the patients are from poor backgrounds and do not have toilets in their houses; a house of two patients at Sundhakudi village in Ariyalur | express

By K Ezhilarasan
Express News Service

ARIYALUR: Persons found to be COVID-19 positive and sent home by the Ariyalur district administration are having a rough time of it in their villages. As their houses do not have enough rooms for them to self-isolate, family members are also suffering. As pressure from local people mounted, the district administration did a U-turn on Thursday and took the infected persons back to quarantine facilities in schools and colleges.

With Ariyalur district registering an increasing number of cases, the GH here ran short of beds. Officials then asked infected persons to go home and isolate themselves. They kept only those with symptoms in the hospital. Except for a few, most of the people affected by COVID-19 went home on Wednesday. However, their houses do not have adequate rooms and toilet facilities for them to self-isolate. Most are daily wagers in Koyambedu market.

An infected person from Ayanathur said, “There is no toilet facility in the houses of five infected persons from my village. We had to wake up early in the morning and defecate in the open. After taking a bath, we entered our houses before others woke up.”

At Nathakuzhi village, villagers themselves isolated the affected people in a church and provided them food. At Vanjinapuram, villagers arranged for their isolation in a house. They were not allowed to go to their own homes and the villagers also told officials to take them to a separate quarantine facility. As such pressure mounted, the district administration, starting from Wednesday night, took measures to move the infected persons to schools and colleges.

About 50 people are still at home, according to Health department sources. A senior health official told TNIE most of the patients were now moved to the quarantine facilities.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
COVID-19 Ariyalur self-isolation
Coronavirus
These migrants were resting at train track after walking a day from Jalna to Aurangabad. (Photo | EPS)
Maharashtra: 16 migrant workers crushed to death by goods train
Lockdown Tales: The Chennai priest on a mission to distribute masks
18-time Grand Slam champion Leander Paes (Photo | PTI)
INTERVIEW | Leander Paes and the art of reinventing during lockdown
A group of migrant cycling from Kanchipuram to Madhya Pradesh. (Photo| EPS)
Pedalling on hope, migrants decide to cycle 1700 kms from TN to MP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Clearing of stock at Koyambedu vegetable wholesale market on Tuesday. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
How Chennai's Koyambedu market emerged as a COVID-19 hotspot
Security personnel take cover as forces engage with Hizbul terrorists at Awantipora in south Kashmir on Wednesday | Express
Sacchi Baat: Why is Pakistan exporting terror against India amid COVID-19 pandemic
Gallery
Money Heist director Alex Rodrigo chooses his cast for the Indian version of the heist crime drama. Directed by Alex Rodrigo, the series revolves around Alvaro Morte’s character (Professor) bringing together a bunch of other career criminals who dress up
Ajith to Vijay: Money Heist director Alex Rodrigo 'chooses his cast' for the Indian version
Launching its biggest ever repatriation exercise, India onThursday airlifted 363 of its citizens, including nine infants, stranded in the United Arab Emirates due to the international travel lockdown over the COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo | EPS)
PPEs, masks, social distancing: How Kochi welcomed first batch of Vande Bharat expats
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp