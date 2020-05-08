Roles reversed as Karaikal cops up vigil for bootleggers from TN

By Express News Service

KARAIKAL: Security has been tightened across borders of Nagapattinam-Karaikal districts in a rare reverse scenario to prevent smuggling of alcohol. The step was taken to stop smuggling from Nagapattinam to Karaikal after TASMAC outlets were opened in Tamil Nadu on Thursday.

It had always been the case of the police in Tiruvarur and Nagapattinam districts stopping the smuggling of alcohol from Karaikal district. It was Karaikal’s turn on Thursday to stop smuggling from those two districts. “We have locked the borders of Karaikal district. We are aware of alcohol sales resuming in neighbouring districts. We have kept tight vigil over illegal alcohol smuggling from those districts to Karaikal,” said KL Viravallabane, Superintendent of Police (South), Karaikal. Puducherry has not opened liquor shops in its four districts. Revenue officials in Karaikal have stated the government would take a call on opening outlets The seven check posts at borders such as Melavanjore, Melaiyur, Vizhuthiyur and Ambagarathur which flank Nagapattinam district, and Nallathur and Annavasal which flank Tiruvarur district are being subjected to extensive screening. All vehicles, including those carrying essential commodities are being screened in and out of Karaikal district, which is under lockdown Nagapattinam officials stated that they are being careful that only Nagapattinam residents are purchasing from TASMAC outlets and nobody from Karaikal enters for the particular purpose.