Siblings kill youth in tipsy brawl

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY: A 22-year-old youth was murdered by two siblings in a drunken brawl near Jeeyapuram in Tiruchy on Thursday.

The deceased was identified as K Ranjith Kumar (22), a daily wage labourer from Kuzhumani Perur near Jeyapuram. Police said that he had previous enmity with two brothers Venkatesh (22) and Gopi (20) from the same area. On Thursday evening, they both fought with Kumar in an inebriated state and were separated by villagers. But later, the brothers reportedly hacked Kumar with machetes outside his house. On information, the police reached the spot and sent Kumar’s body for postmortem. Search is on for the brothers.

A 40-year-old man was found dead on the roadside near Periyakadai Vithi on Thursday afternoon. Police found traces of alcohol on him.

Saravanan (40) of Tiruchy has been working in a hotel near Periyakadai Vithi. On Thursday, locals found Saravanan laying unconscious near the hotel and later realised he was dead . Fort police said there were no injuries on his body. Saravanan was under the influence of alcohol before falling unconscious, police added.