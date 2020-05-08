Surat Tamil Sangam sends SoS to EPS

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Surat Tamil Sangam has appealed to the Tamil Nadu government to take steps to arrange rail transport for over 1,000 daily labourers from TN who are stranded in Surat. In a letter to Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami, the Sangam said: “Many Tamils workers in textile units and other informal sectors have lost their livelihood and are struggling for their basic needs. They wish to go back to their native places. The Surat Tamil Sangam provided them basic relief materials three times since the lockdown began.”

D Mahesh, the Sangam president, told Express that a request has been made to Gujarat government for evacuation of Tamilians stranded in Surat. “The government initially assured that an exclusive train would be arranged to Tamil Nadu. But on Wednesday, Gujarat officials told us to apply through Tamil Nadu government. They say TN government’s approval is a must.”