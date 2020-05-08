STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tamil Nadu cop screening people for coronavirus at Karnataka border dies in road accident

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami announced Rs 50 lakh solatium and a government job to one of the family members of the dead head constable.

Thermal scaner, coronavirus, COVID-19, Coronavirus check

Representational image (Photo| EPS)

By PTI

CHENNAI: A police head constable deployed to screen people for coronavirus at Tamil Nadu's border with Karnataka died in a mishap and Chief Minister K Palaniswami on Friday announced a solatium of Rs 50 lakh to his family.

While on duty at the Zuzuvadi checkpost near Hosur, the main inter-state border between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka, the policeman, Settu died instantaneously after sustaining serious injuries when a container lorry rammed into a median close to the spot where he was standing to screen people.

A native of Krishnagiri district, the constable was on coronavirus screening duty at the checkpostwhen he died on Thursday, an official release here said.

Expressing grief over his death, Palaniswami conveyed his condolences to the bereaved family.

Also, the Chief Minister announced Rs 50 lakh solatium and a government job to one of the family members of the dead head constable.

Palaniswami had last month announced that a financial aid of Rs 50 lakh and a government job will be provided to the kin of frontline workers who die while on anti-COVID-19 duties.

