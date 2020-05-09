Dairy farm owner stabbed to death

By Express News Service

THENI: A 45-year-old man was allegedly murdered by his brother-in-law during a binging session at K Kamatchipatti village near Rajathani on Thursday.

According to sources, the deceased has been identified as Gunasekaran, who ran a small dairy. He used to consume alcohol with his brother-in-law Pandy (35). The incident took place when the duo went to outskirts of the village on Thursday evening for their binging session. The duo engaged in a quarrel, following which Pandy allegedly stabbed Gunasekaran before fleeing the spot. Later, Gunasekaran was rushed to a primary health center in Rajathani, where the doctors declared him dead on arrival.

His body was sent to Government K Vilakku Medical College Hospital for autopsy. Rajathani police registered a case and arrested Pandy on Friday. Further inquiry is on.