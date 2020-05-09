Drunk son kills man

By Express News Service

VIRUDHUNAGAR: A 75-year-old man was allegedly killed by his son on Thursday over a property dispute. Lakshmana Perumal (75) of Seithur has four children -- two sons and two daughters. One of the sons -- Guruvayya (43) -- a shepherd, has been demanding a share from the family property. On Thursday, Guruvayya reportedly returned home in a drunken state and picked a fight with his father. Soon, the quarrel turned ugly and Guruvayyan reportedly hacked his father to death with a billhook. The Seithur police arrested him.