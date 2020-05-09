STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Four more dies of COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu, death toll at 44

The deceased were all women with three hailing from the city and one from Ramanathapuram.

Chennai people who are tested positive for coronavirus has been taken to hospital at Kannappar Thidal Periyamet in Chennai on Friday. (Photo | R Sathish Babu/EPS)

By PTI

CHENNAI: Four COVID-19 deaths were reported in Tamil Nadu on Saturday with the state recording 526 more positive cases, taking the total number to 6,535, the health department said.

With this, the death toll has gone up to 44, a health department bulletin said.

Of the total 526 positive cases, Chennai continued to lead in the number with 279 followed by Villupuram 67 and Chengalpattu at 40.

The bulletin said 1,867 positive cases are linked to Chennai's Koyambedu market, identified as a hotspot.

While Chennai has 3,330 cases to date, 10 districts in Tamil Nadu have witnessed the number of positive cases crossing the three-digit mark.

According to the bulletin, 1,824 patients have been discharged after treatment.

